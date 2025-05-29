Friday, May 30, 2025
Parsippany Shows Up Big for Musella with Sandwiches, Storms, and Solidarity

Anikait Sota
By Anikait Sota
Councilman Justin Musella addresses the crowd with a message of leadership, transparency, and local pride—emphasizing the importance of showing up for the community, rain or shine, as he campaigns for Parsippany Mayor.

PARSIPPANY — Despite steady rain and overcast skies, hundreds of Parsippany residents gathered Sunday at Veterans Park for a community event that combined free food, neighborly conversation, and grassroots energy.

The event, held under pop-up tents and umbrellas, drew a diverse crowd of families, seniors, and young professionals who braved the weather to connect. Throughout the afternoon, attendees were treated to complimentary sandwiches and drinks, creating a welcoming, festival-like atmosphere despite the soggy conditions.

Despite the rainy weather, supporters gathered under the Veterans Park pavilion for complimentary food and campaign conversations, showing strong community backing for Musella for Mayor and Parikh & Bielen for Parsippany Council.

Parsippany Councilman Justin Musella, currently running for the Republican nomination for mayor, was on hand from start to finish, helping coordinate the event and speaking directly with residents. Musella walked the park, checking in with volunteers and engaging in one-on-one conversations with attendees.

“This is what Parsippany is all about—people showing up for each other, no matter the weather,” said one volunteer. “It’s great to see a leader out here with us, not just stopping by but staying involved.” Dennis Letts said, “In all my years in Parsippany, there has never been a clearer choice about who’s more qualified to lead us going forward. Justin Musella has all the qualities of a good leader, and he’s my choice!”

Musella’s visible and consistent presence throughout the event drew praise from attendees who said they appreciated speaking with an elected official in an informal setting.“He wasn’t just here for a photo,” said one resident. “He stayed, talked to people, and helped ensure everything ran smoothly.”

“What a delightful picnic we attended yesterday at Parsippany’s Veterans Memorial Park. The weather was wet, but the crowd was warm, cheerful, and welcoming. It was so good seeing old friends and meeting new ones. Justin Musella and his running mates, Casey Parikh and John Bielen, were terrific, and their words were inspiring as they spoke of their aims for Parsippany’s future. I was happy to attend,” said Hank Heller.

Parsippany resident Timothy Berrios stated, “Over 125 people showed up in the rain—united, fired up, and ready for change. You can feel the momentum with Justin, John, and Casey leading the way. Rain or shine, we’re not backing down.”

Republican council candidates Casey Parikh and John Bielen were also in attendance. They joined Musella in meeting with residents and supporting the day’s efforts. Both candidates emphasized the importance of community connection and grassroots engagement as central to their campaigns.

Volunteers kept tables stocked with food and drink while guests mingled under tents, trading stories and enjoying the relaxed atmosphere. Despite the rain, the mood was upbeat and marked by a strong sense of community.

As the skies cleared in the late afternoon, many residents lingered, finishing conversations and grabbing second helpings. “This is what leadership looks like—being present and engaged,” another attendee said. “You don’t see that enough.”

The event ended on a high note, with a sense of shared purpose and resilience among attendees.

Anikait Sota, a junior at Mountain Lakes High School, is making an impact in local journalism. Writing for Morris Focus, Parsippany Focus, and Parsippany Focus Magazine under Focus Publications, he covers diverse stories with insight and precision. Beyond journalism, he is the founder of the Parsippany Cube Club, a nonprofit that has taught over 250 students and raised $15,000 for local families.
