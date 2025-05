PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Police Department’s Records Window will observe Summer Hours starting Monday, June 2, and run through Labor Day, September 1.

The summer schedule is as follows:

Monday to Thursday: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Friday: 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

This will also affect other Township Departments and Offices; please check the Township’s social media and website for further information.