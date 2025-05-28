Roots & Wings: Empowering New Jersey’s Foster Youth, One Home at a Time

For over 25 years, Roots & Wings has remained one of the few organizations in New Jersey exclusively focused on empowering youth aging out of the foster care system. What began as a grassroots, volunteer-led effort by founder Irene DeGrandpre—who once welcomed foster youth into her own home—has evolved into a full-scale nonprofit built on compassion, community, and the unwavering belief that every young adult deserves a strong start in life.

The mission of Roots & Wings is clear: to provide safe housing, emotional support, life skills, and educational opportunities to young people aging out of foster care. Many of these youth face overwhelming odds: higher risks of homelessness, food insecurity, unemployment, and lack of family support. Roots & Wings offers an essential safety net that helps these individuals move from instability to independence.

A cozy and welcoming bedroom space at the Roots & Wings home in Parsippany, where program members find comfort, stability, and the foundation to focus on personal growth and education.



The organization’s comprehensive program includes stable housing, case management, vocational and academic planning, life skills workshops, and community engagement. Roots & Wings covers 100% of its members’ rent and utilities during their participation, allowing them to focus on growth and future goals without the burden of basic survival.

In 2024 alone, the organization served 20 former foster youth. Among them:

Four members graduated and are now employed and living independently.

Five members are pursuing degrees in 2- and 4-year college programs—three on track to graduate in 2025.

Other members are training in high-demand fields, including certified nursing assistant, home health aide, medical assistant, radiography, and patient services.

Since 2017, the Roots & Wings home in Parsippany has been a vital part of this journey, housing up to three program members at a time. With its proximity to schools, employers, and transportation, Parsippany offers critical access to opportunity. Currently, three young women are making strides at the Parsippany location:

One will graduate this year with a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice and Psychology.

Another is working toward her Patient Care Technician certification.

The newest resident is pursuing her GED, building a foundation for future academic success.

One remarkable success story is that of C.S., a program member based in Parsippany who was recently honored at the Roots & Wings Rise & Fly Gala. In just over a year, C.S. has earned her SORA certification, enabling her to work as a security guard while continuing her studies. She is on track to graduate this December with a degree in Criminal Justice and Psychology.

“They make me want to change,” said C.S. “I already wanted to, but because they know that I can do it and they expect that from me, they made me see things that I didn’t see.”

Roots & Wings isn’t just a program—it’s a transformative community. And in towns like Parsippany, where access meets opportunity, it is helping young adults rewrite their futures, one milestone at a time. Please visit their site here.