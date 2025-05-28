Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Parsippany-Based Resource Realty Closes $7.5 Million in Sales and Multiple Leases Across Northern New Jersey

By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY—Resource Realty of Northern New Jersey (RRNNJ), headquartered in Parsippany, continues to make a substantial impact on the region’s commercial real estate market. Recently, it completed five industrial transactions across northern New Jersey.

The Parsippany-based firm finalized two property sales totaling $7.5 million and secured three industrial lease agreements, demonstrating the ongoing strength of the local and regional industrial sectors.

Among the highlights was the $4.5 million sale of a 28,000-square-foot industrial building located at 273 Franklin Road in Randolph. RRNNJ Principal Tom Consiglio represented the buyer, Commerce Park Investors, who had selected RRNNJ as the exclusive sales agent. The warehouse—originally designed as a series of 2,600-square-foot industrial condos—features separate utility metering, a loading dock, and office space. Located near Routes 10 and 46, the buyer is now refurbishing the building to return it to its original configuration.

“This is a rare investment opportunity for a user/owner small business to acquire space of this size and quality in Morris County,” Consiglio noted. Renovations include new entrances, façade improvements, parking upgrades, and updated utilities.

The second sale, brokered by RRNNJ Principals Greg Sabato and Brian Wilson, involved a 12,000-square-foot flex/light manufacturing building at 19 Gloria Lane in Fairfield. The $3 million transaction highlighted the property’s adaptable space and strategic location.

In addition to the sales, RRNNJ completed three industrial leases. Sabato and fellow Principal Scott Peck represented the landlord and tenant—a growing video production company—in a 16,269-square-foot lease at 5 Just Road in Fairfield. Meanwhile, Wilson and Peck also facilitated two lease renewals on behalf of a landlord for properties measuring 17,500 and 15,000 square feet in Rockaway Township.

As a Parsippany-based leader in commercial real estate, Resource Realty continues to drive growth and opportunity across Morris County and beyond.

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
