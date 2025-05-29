Letter to the Editor: An Open Letter to My Fellow Parsippany Republicans

Dear Editor:

As we approach the Republican Primary on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, the future of our town hangs in the balance. Justin Musella for Mayor, John Bielen and Casey Parikh for Town Council, offer us a fresh start — one grounded in hope, integrity, and progress, not in the divisive politics and backroom deals that have defined the last four years.

When I moved to Parsippany in 1990, this town was full of promise. But in recent years, I’ve seen us veer off course. Overdevelopment, overcrowded schools, and the never-ending roadwork on North Beverwyck Road in Lake Hiawatha have eroded our quality of life.

Meanwhile, behind closed doors, political insiders have cut sweetheart deals — including residential PILOT agreements — that benefit developers but shortchange our children and our schools.

Even more troubling is the toxic political climate we’ve endured: personal attacks on those who speak out, efforts to silence dissent, and a leadership culture rooted in division. This kind of politics doesn’t move us forward — it tears us apart.

But I believe we can turn the page. I think we can do better.

Justin Musella represents a new vision for Parsippany — one that puts residents first. He’s shown the courage to challenge entrenched interests and the commitment to govern fairly and transparently. As a father raising his family here, Justin knows what’s at stake. He’s focused on responsible development, strong schools, and restoring Parsippany as a place where families, businesses, and communities can thrive.

I also proudly support John Bielen and Casey Parikh for Town Council:

John Bielen has been a tireless advocate for Parsippany’s families. As a leader in youth sports — from the Little Vikings Football League to PAL wrestling and Par-Troy East baseball — John invested years in mentoring our kids and building a stronger community. He leads with empathy, listens with respect, and understands that authentic leadership means putting people before politics. He’ll bring a collaborative, solutions-oriented approach to Town Hall.

Casey Parikh has over 20 years of experience in town planning and zoning. As a longtime Planning Board chairman, Casey knows how to balance growth with community needs. His deep understanding of infrastructure, budgeting, and responsible development will ensure that future projects are sustainable, innovative, and in line with our town’s long-term interests — not just the short-term profits of developers.

The politics of destruction have done enough damage to our community. On June 10, we can reject the old ways and embrace a brighter, more unified future.

Let’s stand together. Let’s vote for hope, honesty, and genuine leadership.

Timothy P. Berrios

Parsippany Resident since 1990