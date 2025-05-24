Saturday, May 24, 2025
HomeLocal NewsSurrogate Heather Darling and Staff Pay Tribute to Our Fallen Heroes
Local News

Surrogate Heather Darling and Staff Pay Tribute to Our Fallen Heroes

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
90

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

MORRIS COUNTY — As Memorial Day draws near, Morris County Surrogate Heather Darling reflects on the courageous men and women who gave their lives in service to our country. This day serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made to protect the freedom we hold dear.

Surrogate Darling and her entire office staff pause to honor the memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice. Memorial Day is a time for all of us to stop, reflect, and express our profound gratitude for the bravery and commitment of those who gave their full measure for our nation. Their legacy continues to shape this nation, and their sacrifices will never be forgotten.

In observance of Memorial Day, the Morris County Surrogate’s Office will be closed on Monday, May 26th. The office will reopen on Tuesday, May 27th, resuming regular business hours.

For more information about the Surrogate’s Office and the recent partnership with Morris County, visit morrissurrogate.com.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Morris County Correctional Facility Passes State Inspection
Next article
Class of 2025 Conferred Degrees at County College of Morris Commencement
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »