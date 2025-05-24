Surrogate Heather Darling and Staff Pay Tribute to Our Fallen Heroes

MORRIS COUNTY — As Memorial Day draws near, Morris County Surrogate Heather Darling reflects on the courageous men and women who gave their lives in service to our country. This day serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made to protect the freedom we hold dear.

Surrogate Darling and her entire office staff pause to honor the memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice. Memorial Day is a time for all of us to stop, reflect, and express our profound gratitude for the bravery and commitment of those who gave their full measure for our nation. Their legacy continues to shape this nation, and their sacrifices will never be forgotten.

In observance of Memorial Day, the Morris County Surrogate’s Office will be closed on Monday, May 26th. The office will reopen on Tuesday, May 27th, resuming regular business hours.

