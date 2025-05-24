Saturday, May 24, 2025
Morris County Correctional Facility Passes State Inspection

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
The Morris County Correctional Facility, located at 43 John Street in Morris Township, serves as the primary detention center operated by the Morris County Sheriff’s Office.

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Sheriff James M. Gannon announced that the Morris County Correctional Facility has completed and passed its New Jersey Adult Correctional Facilities Inspection for the year 2024. Every year, the correctional facility undergoes strict scrutiny from the State of New Jersey to ensure that State standards are being met. Evaluations are made on the physical plant, the professional staff, and the services provided.

This year’s inspector was Program Specialist 4 Christel Jackson-Lee. The inspection lasted five days. Cpl. Michael Chereches acted as facility liaison and accompanied Inspector Jackson-Lee while she was at the facility.

Initial reports by Inspector Jackson-Lee regarded how impressed she was with the facility, specifically stating how clean and sanitary the jail was. Inspector Jackson-Lee commended the staff on the professionalism exhibited and the knowledge possessed by the employees, garnered as she interacted with them.

The Manual of Standards for New Jersey Adult County Correctional Facilities outlines the obligations for the care and custody of all individuals residing at correctional facilities in the State. Assessor Jackson-Lee determined the Morris County Correctional Facility complied with all New Jersey Administrative Code 10A:31 standards.

During the exit interview, Inspector Jackson-Lee stated, “As always, I came to your agency, and I see the most professional operation one could hope for. The staff, stretching from the Undersheriff to the most inexperienced officer, displays the utmost professionalism to me and to the inmate population. When I interviewed the inmates, they were nothing but complimentary when speaking about this facility. From the food to the cleanliness, and especially medical services, the inmates couldn’t be happier.”

Sheriff Gannon remarked, “I am pleased and very proud of our personnel at the correctional facility. They maintain peaceful order in a state-of-the-art facility, all while walking the toughest beat in Morris County. I do not doubt that Warden Chris Klein and his Command Staff will continue to strive to enhance the performance of our correctional police officers and improve the care and custody of those housed in our jail. The people of Morris County expect no less.”

The Morris County Correctional Facility is part of the triple crown distinction of the Morris County Sheriff’s Office which is defined as the attainment of the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) Accreditation for Law Enforcement, American Correctional Association (ACA) Accreditation for Corrections, and National Commission on Correctional Health Care (NCCHC) Accreditation for Corrections. The Morris County Sheriff’s Office has also received the Highlands Forensics Certification pertaining to crime scene processing and evidence management.

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
