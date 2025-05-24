Class of 2025 Conferred Degrees at County College of Morris Commencement

MORRIS COUNTY — County College of Morris (CCM) held its 56th Commencement at the William G. Mennen Sports Arena in Morristown to commemorate the Class of 2025 and the awarding of associate degrees and certificates of achievement to nearly 1,000 graduates.

CCM President Dr. Anthony J. Iacono welcomed a large audience on a rainy but celebratory Thursday morning. First, he reflected on the college’s history and its deep partnerships, as CCM has been aptly recognized as the community’s college.

“Graduates, many of you know CCM in its present state,” said Iacono, “but for decades it has been a school that is cared for by its community, a place where dreams are fulfilled by talented students just like you, and a home that embraces you and everyone who has come before you.”

Following tradition, Iacono spotlighted an array of graduates and their stories that illustrate resilience, leadership, and excellence.

Juan Marin de la Rosa, of Parsippany, previously earned his first associate degree in business at CCM and graduated today with his second degree in nursing.

“Smart, talented, and caring Juan is graduating today as an RN and has already been hired by Morristown Medical Center to work in the Gagnon Cardiac Unit,” said Iacono, “while he begins working on his bachelor’s degree in nursing at Rowan University.”

Denise DeMaio, of Wharton, earned an associate’s degree in music to pursue her lifelong dream of becoming a music therapist. She worked evenings at UPS to help make it possible to enroll at CCM.

Brian Scott, of Livingston, earned an associate’s degree in liberal arts and was active in the college’s film club and broadcasting studio. He worked at Big State Sports with owner George Muha, ‘96, and will be transferring to Montclair State to further his studies.

Lizeth Isaza, of Wharton, began at CCM while still in high school as a dual enrollment student, earning high school and college credits simultaneously. She will continue her education at Ramapo College’s 2+1 finance program towards a bachelor’s and master’s degree.

Tyler Hamlett, of Budd Lake, earned an associate’s degree in criminal justice while being a dedicated campus leader in numerous clubs, a performing arts student, and serving as a volunteer firefighter in his Mt. Olive community.

Diana Luba, a musical theatre major from Rockaway, will continue her education at Drew University. Diana wore her grandfather’s medallion, representing his immigration to the U.S. from Poland, and had family support her in person today and in London.

James Turchi, of Bridgewater, a highly decorated student athlete and future teacher, was praised by his supervising teacher Debbie Iacono at Chester Stephen’s Elementary School in Mt. Olive for being a “natural” and the best student intern she had worked with in decades.

Landon Tanyeri, of Sparta, president of CCM’s Student Government Association, was commended for his natural leadership abilities, incredible work ethic, exceptional intellectual abilities, and excellent people skills.

“Graduating today with an associate’s degree in liberal arts and heading to Rutgers to study public policy, Landon is well ahead of his peers around the state and nation,” said Iacono. Most recently, Landon traveled with Iacono and colleagues to Washington, D.C. to advocate for community colleges, increased funding, and more prudent policies.

Tanyeri reminisced with his fellow graduates that when he enrolled at CCM two years ago, as an out-of-county student, he never thought he would be standing at the podium today. “I encourage you to take advantage of the open doors… doors custom-tailored to only fit you, which will be left shut if the key walks by.”

Noelia DeStefano was presented with the 2025 Sherman and Dorothy Masten Memorial Scholarship. Candidates who graduated with honors based on their high-achieving grade point average and Honors program participants were also recognized.

Commissioner Director Tayfun Selen of the Morris County Board of County Commissioners shared his story of immigrating to the U.S. from Turkey. He reflected on his own experiences, from initially pumping gas to becoming a successful businessman, raising his family in Chatham Township, and serving as an elected official.

CCM President Anthony J. Iacono awards a diploma to one of the graduates from the Class of 2025 at the college’s 56th Commencement

Selen explained how county commissioners help shape vital services in the region, including supporting CCM’s expansion with the Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Center, the Morris County Career Training Center with a ribbon-cutting set for Friday, May 30, the Center for Entrepreneurship and Culinary Science (Spring 2026) and the Center for Healthcare Professions with in-demand programs (Fall 2026).

“Your college is the greatest community college anywhere…year after year, CCM is consistently ranked among the top community colleges in the country,” said Selen. “All these projects will allow people in Morris County to develop the skills demanded by New Jersey’s leading business and government sectors, the skills you now hold…. Opportunities don’t always knock. Sometimes, you have to build the door yourself.”

Iacono reinforced that CCM has always found a way to support local non-profits, law enforcement, the business community, and more. This includes opening a new Veterans Resource Center on campus in 2024 for students, community Veterans, and their families.

“We know and respect that our Veterans and active-duty military personnel are an invaluable community within our community,” said Iacono, “they represent the reason why we live in the greatest nation on the planet.”

U.S. Army Major General John T. Reim, a seasoned acquisition professional with over three decades of leadership in special operations, defense procurement, and security cooperation, delivered the keynote. Born and raised in Jersey, Reim attended the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, which launched a career that has taken him worldwide from Germany and Fort Bragg to Afghanistan and the Pentagon. Today, he leads the Army’s munition enterprise as the Joint Program Executive Officer Armaments & Ammunition and the Commanding General of Picatinny Arsenal.

Reim shared four guiding lessons—trust your instincts, be humble, set a positive environment, and make a difference—principles that have taken him farther than he ever imagined. He emphasized that the world is full of opportunity and now, more than ever, needs people like today’s graduates.

“This is an incredibly eclectic and diverse graduating class,” said Reim. “You represent a broad spectrum of ages, from those just starting their adult journeys in their twenties to those embracing new opportunities in their fifties and sixties…. You are County College of Morris proud. You are Jersey tough. And you are ready to build the future.”

CCM’s Board of Trustees Chair and U.S. Army Veteran Paul Licitra praised the graduates’ resilience, emphasizing that success comes from small, consistent efforts and the power of grit.

“This milestone, your college graduation, wasn’t built in grand leaps,” said Licitra. “It was built through daily effort… now go forward not just as graduates, but as County College of Morris alumni. You will always be part of the CCM family.”

CCM Professor Alexis Thurman, chair of the Mathematics Department, served as Grand Marshall and carried the ceremonial mace. As the CCM Chamber Choir sang, Thurman led the graduates to the joyful embraces from faculty, family, friends, and Titus, CCM’s lively mascot.