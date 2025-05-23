Three Parsippany Scouts Honored with Eagle Rank at Troop 173 Ceremony

PARSIPPANY — Three outstanding members of Parsippany’s Scouting community — Clark LaForteza, Paul Lomelo IV, and Vihas Veggalam — have achieved the prestigious rank of Eagle Scout, the highest honor in Scouting. Their accomplishments were celebrated during the Eagle Court of Honor held on May 18, 2025, at St. Ann Church.

The ceremony commenced with a welcome from Bruce Benson, Committee Chair, and an invocation delivered by Fr. Joseph Garbarino, Pastor of St. Ann Church. Andrew Macedo, senior patrol leader, led the opening and flag salute.

Emcee Isabella Lomelo introduced the special community presentations. The Eagle Scout Obligation, Scout Oath, and Law were recited by Eagle Scouts Ethan Adams and Nick Shatynski. The certification of the Eagle candidates was conducted by Assistant Scoutmaster Matt Enslow.

Scoutmaster Paul Lomelo and Committee Chair Bruce Benson share a proud moment at Troop 173’s Eagle Court of Honor, recognizing the accomplishments of the troop’s newest Eagle Scouts.

Assistant Scoutmaster Dan Filipescu presented the Eagle badges to the honored Scouts: Clark LaForteza, Paul Lomelo IV, and Vihas Veggalam. All Eagle Scouts present were invited to come forward and participate in the badge presentation.

The ceremony continued with remarks from the newly inducted Eagle Scouts, the Eagle Charge delivered by Les Wu, District Commissioner and Past Scoutmaster, and concluded with a benediction.

The Eagle Scout rank is awarded to Scouts who demonstrate exceptional leadership, service, and commitment to the core values of Scouting. These young men completed challenging service projects, earned merit badges, and served in leadership roles within their troop.

Bruce Michels, representing the Elks, takes part in the Eagle Court of Honor ceremony, showing support for Troop 173’s newest Eagle Scouts and their commitment to leadership and community service.

The presentation of the Eagle Scout badge is an important event. It is the goal for which a Scout has worked for many years, an occasion for pride and joy, a time for serious contemplation, and the culmination of the Scout’s efforts and leadership. The Eagle Scout Award is the highest and most coveted rank in Scouting, the last significant step in the advancement program. Fewer than six percent of all Scouts in the United States reach the Eagle Scout rank.

Paul Lomelo IV, Vihas Veggalam, and Clark LaForteza proudly stand with Former Parsippany Council President Michael dePierro following their Eagle Scout Court of Honor, celebrating a milestone of leadership and community achievement.

Requirements for Eagle:

•Be active in your troop and patrol for at least six months as a Life Scout.

•Demonstrate Scout spirit by living the Scout Oath and Law daily.

•Earn 21 merit badges, including the 14 that are required: First Aid, Citizenship in the Community, Citizenship in the Nation, Citizenship in Society, Citizenship in the World, Communications, Personal Fitness, Emergency Preparedness, Environmental Science, Personal Management, Swimming, Camping, and Family Life.

•Serve actively in an approved position of responsibility for six months after becoming a Life Scout.

•Plan, develop, and lead others in carrying out a service project worthy of an Eagle Scout.

•Take part in a Scoutmaster conference.

•Appear before a board of review of prominent persons and satisfy them that the Scout has done their best to understand and live up to the Scout Oath and Law and, in all ways, qualify for the Eagle Scout Award.

Clark Laforteza

Clark began his Scouting journey in Cub Scout Pack 218, where he earned the Arrow of Light award. He then crossed over to Troop 173 in Parsippany, NJ. He advanced and grew in his Scouting career under the guidance of Scoutmasters Les Wu, Mike Catapano, David Franz, and Paul Lomelo III.



Clark LaForteza proudly receives his Eagle Scout badge during Troop 173’s Court of Honor ceremony at St. Ann Church, marking a significant milestone in his Scouting.

Clark has attempted to give back to Scouting through his various leadership positions within the troop and council, including Troop Guide, Assistant Senior Patrol Leader, Senior Patrol Leader, Lodge Treasurer, and Lodge Vice Chief of Program. Clark has been active in Troop 173, attending multiple Big Trips to places like Gettysburg, Williamsburg, and Jamestown. Clark has also participated in high adventure bases at the 2023 National Jamboree and his two Philmont treks in New Mexico. Clark also participated in the National Youth Leadership Training Conference (NYLT) in August of 2021 and is serving his Fourth year on the NYLT staff as a Senior Patrol Leader of a June/July Troop. In addition, Clark has received the James E. West Fellowship Award from Woapalanne Lodge 43 for his exemplary service to our council. He is also a part of the 2025 Vigil Class for Woapalanne Lodge 43, looking to sit his Vigil in May of 2025. Clark also recently received the Council Youth Leadership Award.

He has earned the BSA’s 50-miler award by logging nearly 120 hiking miles, four National Outdoor Camping awards by recording 158 camping nights, and the World Conservation Award.

For Clark’s Eagle Scout project, he led several friends and fellow Scouts in constructing two freestanding bat houses and a children’s garden in Grafton Park under the mentorship of Bob Roberti, Dan Filipescu, and Ron Swanson. They cleared overgrowth, constructed handmade bat houses, and put in mulch to provide a better life for bats and an area for the community to utilize.

Clark is a Senior at Parsippany Hills High School who plans to study Mechanical Engineering at Stevens Institute of Technology. He is a Varsity Track and Field athlete and has held officer positions in the National Honor Society, Peer Leaders Activities Club, and Key Club, where he earned a Distinguished Officer Award and helped the club attain a Diamond Level on the district level.

Overall, Clark has enjoyed all the opportunities he has been given to explore in scouting. He has gained many leadership skills while making some amazing connections and friends along the way.

Clark earned 24 merit badges: American Cultures, Archery, Backpacking, Basketry, Camping, Citizenship in Community, Citizenship in Nation, Citizenship in Society, Citizenship in World, Communication, Cooking, Emergency Preparedness, Environmental Science, Family Life, Fingerprinting, Fire Safety, First Aid, Fishing, Kayaking, Personal Fitness, Personal Management, Soil and Water Conservation, Swimming, and Wilderness Survival.

Vihas Veggalam

Vihas began his Scouting journey in Cub Scout Pack 5, where he earned the Arrow of Light award. He joined Troop 173 towards the end of 5th grade and attended his first campout with the Troop in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. As he worked his way up through the ranks, he started as an Assistant Patrol Leader, becoming a Patrol Leader, then Assistant Patrol Leader, next Scribe, and is now a Troop Guide.

Vihas Veggalam stands proudly after receiving his Eagle Scout badge, celebrating years of dedication, leadership, and service with Troop 173 at the Court of Honor ceremony held at St. Ann Church.

In his time in the troop, Vihas has attended several Klondike Derbys, completed National Youth Leadership Training, attended several summer camp weeks at Winnebago, and he is completing the requirements to be in the Order of the Arrow. In 2021, Vihas completed a Trek at the Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico. Philmont was such a captivating experience that he went again in 2023 and completed his Life Scout Board of Review on the noted “Tooth of Time” mountain.

Vihas earned the BSA’s National Outdoor Award for camping, with over 80 camping nights. In addition, he has twice earned the 50-miler award and earned the Patriots Path Council Gold service award.

For his Eagle Project, Vihas worked with his Eagle Coach, Dan Filipescu, and his beneficiary representative, Daniel Nazzaro from Lake Parsippany Property Owners Association, to oversee the construction of two self-serve public bike repair stations for the cyclist community. They were installed around Lake Parsippany.

Currently, Vihas is a Senior at the Academy for Mathematics, Science, and Engineering and is a tennis team member, where he reached county semi-finals and helped his team reach state sectional semi-finals. Additionally, Vihas is a mentor in using the school maker spaces for his peers and students on the robotics team. Outside of school, Vihas is on a robotics team where he helped bring the team to the State Championships for 3 years as both a programmer and robot driver during competitions. He also brought the robotics team to the troop, where he helped all in attendance complete the Robotics merit badge. Last summer, he started a job working as a tennis coach at the Brooklake Country Club summer camp, which he plans to continue this year.

Through the Scouting program, Vihas gained a new appreciation for the outdoors and aspires to stay involved as a merit badge counselor in the future. This fall, Vihas will be attending the University of Texas at Austin, where he will major in Electrical and Computer Engineering (ECE) through the ECE Honors Program.

Vihas has completed a total of 21 merit badges: Aviation, Backpacking, Camping, Chess, Citizenship In Community, Citizenship In Nation, Citizenship in Society, Citizenship In World, Communication, Cooking, Emergency Preparedness, Environmental Science, Family Life, Fingerprinting, First Aid, Indian Lore, Personal Fitness, Personal Management, Robotics, Swimming and Wood Carving.

Paul Lomelo IV

Paul started his Scouting career in third Grade with Pack 177. He attained the Arrow of Light Award and then joined Troop 173. During his time with the Troop, he has participated in many campouts; almost always preferring the outdoors in a tent or hammock. He has served as Scribe, Patrol Leader, and Junior Assistant Scoutmaster. Paul has completed a twelve day, 65 mile trek with his fellow Scouts at Philmont Scout Ranch; crossing forest, desert, and plains reaching over 11,500 feet above sea level. Paul is a member of the Patriots’ Path Council Wilderness First Aid instructor team, teaching Wilderness First Aid courses to Scouts and adult leaders. In his pursuit of helping others, he is training to be certified as a search and rescue technician.

Paul Lomelo IV is honored during Troop 173’s Eagle Court of Honor at St. Ann Church, marking his achievement of Scouting’s highest rank through hard work, perseverance, and a commitment to service.

Paul has earned the BSA’s 50-miler award and recorded hiking nearly 200 miles, the National Outdoor Camping Gold Award (three times—with 118 nights of camping), and the World Conservation Award.

For his Eagle Project, Paul refurbished the walkway of the Knights of Columbus council #3680 meeting space. With the help of Scouts and adult leaders, he removed worn concrete, replaced the walkway with pavers, repainted the bordering wood, and removed dead vegetation.

Paul completed his senior year at Seton Hall Preparatory School in West Orange. He served on staff in Seton Hall’s tutoring program, assisting elementary school students at Catholic schools. Paul also helped to lead the sophomore grade Catholic religious retreat, giving speeches and leading spiritual discussions. Paul was a Seton Hall Quizbowl team member, participating in academic trivia competitions. During his sophomore year, he served as a team Captain and competed nationally. He will pursue a Mechanical Engineering degree at Rutgers University – New Brunswick, School of Engineering in the fall of 2025.

Paul earned 35 Merit Badges: American Cultures, Backpacking, Camping, Citizenship in Society, Citizenship in the Community, Citizenship in the Nation, Citizenship in the World, Communication, Cooking, Digital Technology, Emergency Preparedness, Environmental Science, Family Life, Fingerprinting, First Aid, Fishing, Forestry, Geology, Hiking, Indian Lore, Mammal Study, Nature, Personal Fitness, Personal Management, Programming, Reptile and Amphibian Study, Rifle Shooting, Robotics, Shotgun Shooting, Soil and Water Conservation, Space Exploration, Weather, Welding, and Wilderness Survival.

