East Orange Woman Charged with DWI Following Stop on Route 46

PARSIPPANY — A woman from East Orange was charged with Driving While Intoxicated and several related motor vehicle offenses following a traffic stop on Route 46 East near Smith Road on Saturday, May 10.

According to the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department, Officer Michael Bettelli began his shift around 9:18 p.m. when he observed a 2013 Hyundai Elantra traveling eastbound on Route 46, swerving over the yellow line and nearly entering the grassy median. After changing lanes without signaling and continuing to drift between marked traffic lines, Officer Bettelli stopped the vehicle.

Upon approaching the vehicle’s passenger side, the officer made contact with the driver, Chrisann C. Collins, 33, of East Orange. Officer Bettelli noted that Collins appeared sluggish and disoriented during questioning, providing inconsistent answers about her whereabouts and exhibiting delayed reactions. Speaking via speakerphone, her boyfriend clarified that they had been at a lake in Flanders.

Due to Collins’ behavior and driving patterns, Sergeant James Seeger was called to conduct Standard Field Sobriety Tests. Following the evaluation, Collins was determined to be under the influence and was placed under arrest. She was transported to police headquarters for processing.

While initially agreeing to provide a breath sample, Collins ultimately refused after being advised of the required observation period. During processing, officers noted a strong odor of alcohol and continued signs of intoxication, including slurred speech. Collins later admitted to consuming wine earlier in the day between 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m., but did not specify the quantity.

Collins was issued five motor vehicle summonses, including:

Driving While Intoxicated (39:4-50)

Refusal to Submit to Breath Testing (39:4-50.2)

Reckless Driving (39:4-96)

Failure to Signal (39:4-126)

Careless Driving (39:4-97)

Corigliano Towing impounded her vehicle, and she was released into the custody of her boyfriend after he completed a John’s Law form.

No injuries were reported in connection with the incident.

Editors Note: The court’s rules require us to include a statement that states: The charges outlined in this publication are merely accusations, and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond reasonable doubt.