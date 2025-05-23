Saturday, May 24, 2025
HomeLocal NewsEast Orange Woman Charged with DWI Following Stop on Route 46
Local NewsPolice and Fire

East Orange Woman Charged with DWI Following Stop on Route 46

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
431
Photo for illustration purposes only. The actual incident may not reflect the photo.

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — A woman from East Orange was charged with Driving While Intoxicated and several related motor vehicle offenses following a traffic stop on Route 46 East near Smith Road on Saturday, May 10.

According to the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department, Officer Michael Bettelli began his shift around 9:18 p.m. when he observed a 2013 Hyundai Elantra traveling eastbound on Route 46, swerving over the yellow line and nearly entering the grassy median. After changing lanes without signaling and continuing to drift between marked traffic lines, Officer Bettelli stopped the vehicle.

Upon approaching the vehicle’s passenger side, the officer made contact with the driver, Chrisann C. Collins, 33, of East Orange. Officer Bettelli noted that Collins appeared sluggish and disoriented during questioning, providing inconsistent answers about her whereabouts and exhibiting delayed reactions. Speaking via speakerphone, her boyfriend clarified that they had been at a lake in Flanders.

Due to Collins’ behavior and driving patterns, Sergeant James Seeger was called to conduct Standard Field Sobriety Tests. Following the evaluation, Collins was determined to be under the influence and was placed under arrest. She was transported to police headquarters for processing.

While initially agreeing to provide a breath sample, Collins ultimately refused after being advised of the required observation period. During processing, officers noted a strong odor of alcohol and continued signs of intoxication, including slurred speech. Collins later admitted to consuming wine earlier in the day between 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m., but did not specify the quantity.

Collins was issued five motor vehicle summonses, including:

  • Driving While Intoxicated (39:4-50)
  • Refusal to Submit to Breath Testing (39:4-50.2)
  • Reckless Driving (39:4-96)
  • Failure to Signal (39:4-126)
  • Careless Driving (39:4-97)

Corigliano Towing impounded her vehicle, and she was released into the custody of her boyfriend after he completed a John’s Law form.

No injuries were reported in connection with the incident.

Editors Note: The court’s rules require us to include a statement that states: The charges outlined in this publication are merely accusations, and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond reasonable doubt.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
New Jersey Puerto Rico Commission Announces $200,000 Alternative Energy Grant
Next article
Three Parsippany Scouts Honored with Eagle Rank at Troop 173 Ceremony
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »