New Jersey Puerto Rico Commission Announces $200,000 Alternative Energy Grant

MORRIS COUNTY — The New Jersey Puerto Rico Commission (PRC) announced its forthcoming inaugural alternative energy grant. The state-funded grant will be used by awarded entities to purchase and install an emergency standby generator, solar panels, or another energy project independent of the grid. Applications for this opportunity open Friday, May 23, at 5:00 p.m.

This funding will allow chosen community organizations in Puerto Rico to continue their services, programming, education, and other daily operations without reliance on the unpredictable energy grid.

“Opening the pathways between New Jersey and Puerto Rico, both culturally and economically, has been a priority for this Administration. This grant is just one of the ways our Administration is cultivating long-lasting business and governmental relationships,” expressed Lieutenant Governor Tahesha Way, who oversees the Puerto Rico Commission as Secretary of State.

The project is open to Puerto Rico-based entities and New Jersey-based entities. However, it must be located in Puerto Rico. Priority will be given to applicants who complete this project with a purchase from a New Jersey business or manufacturer.

“Through our exploratory conversations to assess needs on the Island, the Commission decided to design this grant to allow maximum flexibility and innovative solutions to this existing problem of unreliable power that interrupts the daily lives of Boricuas,” said Executive Director Awilda Pomales-Diaz. “We are confident that this grant will have a lasting and positive impact on the vulnerable communities on the Island and strengthen our two interconnected regions.”

The New Jersey Puerto Rico Commission was first established after Hurricane Maria with a law signed by Governor Murphy on January 9, 2020. The combined impact of Hurricanes Irma and Maria led to a complete failure of Puerto Rico’s grid, leaving residents in the dark for days or weeks after every significant rainfall.

“As the prime sponsor of the legislation creating the New Jersey Puerto Rico Commission, I am incredibly excited to review these proposals and continue these forward-thinking initiatives,” said Assemblywoman Yvonne Lopez.

Examples of eligible projects and purposes for the $200,000 include solar panels, generators, and solar-powered devices such as phone charging stations or standby power for medical refrigerators storing insulin.

“We encourage all eligible entities to apply. This grant is actively paving the way for a prosperous future in Puerto Rico and Statewide,” said PRC Chairwoman Peggy Anastos.

The grant timeline will run from Friday, May 23, 2025, to Tuesday, June 17, 2025. Applications on the System for Administering Grants Electronically (SAGE) will open May 23, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. EST. Visit PRC.NJ.GOV for grant details.

For additional questions or assistance with the application process, please email [email protected] or visit PRC.NJ.GOV.