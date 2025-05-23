Friday, May 23, 2025
Morris County Library to Host “Lunch & Learn” Event Focused on Aging and Community Services

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
MORRIS COUNTY —Morris County residents are invited to a special “Lunch & Learn” program hosted by the Morris County Office on Aging, Disabilities, and Community Programming. The event will occur on Friday, May 30, from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. at the Morris County Library at 30 East Hanover Avenue in Whippany.

This engaging session will inform the public about essential services available to older adults and individuals with disabilities and highlight valuable community programming initiatives. The program aims to foster greater awareness and accessibility for county residents.

Registration is required to attend. Interested participants can sign up online by clicking here.

Following the presentation, attendees will be treated to a light lunch, which will offer a relaxed setting to network and further engage with presenters and community members.

The “Lunch & Learn” initiative reflects Morris County’s ongoing commitment to supporting an informed and inclusive community, particularly for populations who benefit from aging and disability services.

