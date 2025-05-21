Thursday, May 22, 2025
Affordable Rentals Coming to Parsippany — Apply By July 17, 2025

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Parsippany's Cherry Hill and Upper Pond Roads Witness Transformation: 325 Rental Units

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany will soon welcome 134 new affordable rental apartments across three modern complexes—The Lexica, Avalon, and The Lawrence—all located in Morris County. The apartments are expected to be available by summer or fall 2025.

To be considered, applicants must submit a preliminary application at www.AffordableHomesNewJersey.com by July 17, 2025, to enter a random lottery for priority placement. Applicants without email access may call 609-664-2769 ext. 5 for assistance.

🏢 Property Highlights:

  • The Lexica (11–21 Upper Pond Road): 65 units, includes co-working space, game room, pool, and lounge.
  • Avalon (3 Campus Drive): 51 units, includes pet spa, fitness center, and BBQ courtyard.
  • The Lawrence (169 Johnson Road): 18 units, includes work-from-home pods, pet spa, and conference room.

All units feature central air, dishwasher, and washer & dryer. All communities are smoke-free and pet-friendly (restrictions and fees apply).

🏠 Apartment Types & Starting Rents:

  • Studios, 1BR, 2BR, 3BR units available
  • Rents start as low as $440/month, depending on income tier (Very Low, Low, Moderate)
  • Utilities not included

💰 Maximum Household Income Limits (Moderate Tier):

  • 1 person: $75,840
  • 2 people: $86,640
  • 3 people: $97,440
  • 4 people: $108,240
  • 5 people: $116,960
  • 6 people: $125,600

Eligible applicants who live or work in Morris, Essex, Union, or Warren counties will be given preference.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
