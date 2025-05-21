Affordable Rentals Coming to Parsippany — Apply By July 17, 2025

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany will soon welcome 134 new affordable rental apartments across three modern complexes—The Lexica, Avalon, and The Lawrence—all located in Morris County. The apartments are expected to be available by summer or fall 2025.

To be considered, applicants must submit a preliminary application at www.AffordableHomesNewJersey.com by July 17, 2025, to enter a random lottery for priority placement. Applicants without email access may call 609-664-2769 ext. 5 for assistance.

🏢 Property Highlights:

The Lexica (11–21 Upper Pond Road): 65 units, includes co-working space, game room, pool, and lounge.

Avalon (3 Campus Drive): 51 units, includes pet spa, fitness center, and BBQ courtyard.

The Lawrence (169 Johnson Road): 18 units, includes work-from-home pods, pet spa, and conference room.

All units feature central air, dishwasher, and washer & dryer. All communities are smoke-free and pet-friendly (restrictions and fees apply).

🏠 Apartment Types & Starting Rents:

Studios, 1BR, 2BR, 3BR units available

units available Rents start as low as $440/month , depending on income tier (Very Low, Low, Moderate)

, depending on income tier (Very Low, Low, Moderate) Utilities not included

💰 Maximum Household Income Limits (Moderate Tier):

1 person: $75,840

2 people: $86,640

3 people: $97,440

4 people: $108,240

5 people: $116,960

6 people: $125,600

Eligible applicants who live or work in Morris, Essex, Union, or Warren counties will be given preference.