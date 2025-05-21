Mayor Barberio Announces Landmark Land Preservation Deal

PARSIPPANY — Mayor James Barberio announced a major land preservation initiative during Tuesday evening’s Township Council meeting, securing approximately 10 acres of open space in a move celebrated by environmental advocates and residents concerned about overdevelopment.

Barberio’s announcement comes just before a hotly contested primary for his mayoral seat in which he has been criticized for overdevelopment, tax hikes, and urban sprawl.

The Township has agreed to purchase the property from St. Christopher’s Church for $2.5 million. Funding for the acquisition will come from Parsippany’s voter-approved Open Space Trust Fund, ensuring the land remains permanently protected and available for public use.

“This has been a significant concern to many in the community due to repeated development applications,” said Mayor Barberio. “Now, it’s time to preserve this land for generations.”

The parcel, located adjacent to St. Christopher’s Church, has been the subject of multiple development proposals in recent years. Notably, in 2020, GTP Acquisitions, LLC, proposed “Thrive at Parsippany,” which included 156 dwelling units comprising assisted/memory care and independent living units. Amenities were to feature a central social court, fitness center, café, open workspace, outdoor recreation areas, and a promenade walking area.

Access to the proposed development was planned from Rita Drive, with circulation and parking independent of the church. The plan also involved purchasing the property at 21 Rita Drive to serve as the entrance and exit for the complex. However, the proposal faced significant opposition from residents concerned about increased traffic, strain on infrastructure, and the impact on the neighborhood’s character.

After extensive public hearings and deliberations, the Parsippany-Troy Hills Zoning Board ultimately denied the application for the senior living facility in September 2022.

Mayor Barberio emphasized that once the township finalizes the purchase, the land cannot be sold to developers, providing relief to nearby residents who have long advocated for preserving this green space.

Mayor Barberio thanked Father Luis Hernandez of St. Christopher’s Church for his collaboration and commended his leadership in helping make the preservation agreement possible.

“This is a win for our residents and a testament to what can be achieved through cooperation and community-focused leadership,” Barberio added.