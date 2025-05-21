Thursday, May 22, 2025
Parsippany Fire District 5 Schedules Special Election on May 28

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Volunteers from Parsippany District 5 Fire Department

PARSIPPANY — Fire District #5 voters are encouraged to participate in a special election on Wednesday, May 28, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Station 1, located at 180 Old Bloomfield Avenue.

The election’s purpose is to seek voter approval for the purchase of three items required by the district. Officials emphasize that this vote will not result in any new taxes or tax increases.

According to the Fire District, the funds for these purchases have already been allocated within the current budget. However, due to the size of the expenditures, state regulations require resident approval through a special election.

“We’re asking for your support to use money already set aside for these important needs,” the Commissioners stated. “This will have no impact on your taxes.”

Residents with questions regarding the election or items on the ballot are encouraged to contact the Fire District directly.

The volunteer firefighters of District #5 thank the community for their continued support and look forward to seeing voters on May 28.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
