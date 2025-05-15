Thursday, May 15, 2025
Parsippany’s Abigail Bresalier Presents Mental Health Research at Muhlenberg College Dana Forum

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Abigail Bresalier

PARSIPPANY — Abigail Bresalier, a senior at Muhlenberg College and graduate of Parsippany High School, was among a select group of students who presented collaborative research during the 2025 Dana Forum at the Allentown, Pennsylvania-based institution.

Bresalier, a Dana Scholar pursuing a dual major in Psychology and Music, worked alongside fellow seniors Madilyn Cilley and Jordan Lavalle under the guidance of Karen Dearborn, MFA, a professor of dance. The group presented their project, “Supporting the Mental Health of Injured Dance Students at Muhlenberg College.”

The year-long research initiative explored how injured dance students can be better physically and psychologically supported. Through a student-led survey, faculty interviews, and analysis of existing literature, the team assessed how current resources are accessed and addressed within the college’s dance program.

“We believe that injury recovery in dance must be a package deal—supporting both mind and body,” the researchers stated. Their findings created an online handbook to guide students and faculty through recovery resources, mental health solidarity, and injury prevention strategies.

The handbook promotes dialogue between students, faculty, and college administrators, aiming to integrate mental wellness more effectively into the dance curriculum and injury protocols.

Muhlenberg College, founded in 1848, is known for its rigorous liberal arts education and commitment to intellectual and personal growth. The Dana Forum is a hallmark event showcasing student research on timely issues of public concern.

Bresalier is expected to graduate this spring.

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
