Thursday, May 15, 2025
HomeLocal NewsLetter to the Editor: A Disturbing Pattern: Parsippany Resident Details Political Harassment...
Local News

Letter to the Editor: A Disturbing Pattern: Parsippany Resident Details Political Harassment by Mayor’s Campaign

Letters to the Editor
By Letters to the Editor
0
284

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

Dear Editor:

I used to support Mayor Barberio. Keywords: “used to be.” In the past, he seemed to be a mayor with Parsippany’s best interests at heart, but that is not the case today. Today, Mayor Barberio is only concerned with the well-being of labor unions, multi-million-dollar developers, and their self-serving attorneys. I no longer feel comfortable or confident in his ability to run this town, so I am now supporting Justin Musella and his bid for mayor.

However, my choice and decision to vote for Mr. Musella have been questioned by Mayor Barberio and his running mates. On three separate occasions, Mayor Barberio himself or one of his running mates has come to my door demanding why I am no longer a supporter. They have questioned my decision and bombarded me with lies about Mr. Musella. My family and I have been repeatedly harassed and bullied on our doorstep for our decision. One time was bad enough, but three times is simply unacceptable and has become somewhat disturbing.

If Mayor Barberio thinks bullying old supporters is a way to win them back, he is sadly mistaken. A democracy is based on the freedom to choose the candidate you think will be best to govern. Unfortunately, his past transgressions and intimidation tactics have proven why he is unworthy of being Parsippany’s next mayor.

Name Withheld
Due to concerns of Retaliation

Editor’s Note: On rare occasions, we publish letters to the editor with names withheld, due to concerns of retaliation. The publisher has verified the author and is, in fact, a Parsippany resident.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Parsippany’s Abigail Bresalier Presents Mental Health Research at Muhlenberg College Dana Forum
Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor
Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »