Letter to the Editor: A Disturbing Pattern: Parsippany Resident Details Political Harassment by Mayor’s Campaign

Dear Editor:

I used to support Mayor Barberio. Keywords: “used to be.” In the past, he seemed to be a mayor with Parsippany’s best interests at heart, but that is not the case today. Today, Mayor Barberio is only concerned with the well-being of labor unions, multi-million-dollar developers, and their self-serving attorneys. I no longer feel comfortable or confident in his ability to run this town, so I am now supporting Justin Musella and his bid for mayor.

However, my choice and decision to vote for Mr. Musella have been questioned by Mayor Barberio and his running mates. On three separate occasions, Mayor Barberio himself or one of his running mates has come to my door demanding why I am no longer a supporter. They have questioned my decision and bombarded me with lies about Mr. Musella. My family and I have been repeatedly harassed and bullied on our doorstep for our decision. One time was bad enough, but three times is simply unacceptable and has become somewhat disturbing.

If Mayor Barberio thinks bullying old supporters is a way to win them back, he is sadly mistaken. A democracy is based on the freedom to choose the candidate you think will be best to govern. Unfortunately, his past transgressions and intimidation tactics have proven why he is unworthy of being Parsippany’s next mayor.

Name Withheld

Due to concerns of Retaliation

Editor’s Note: On rare occasions, we publish letters to the editor with names withheld, due to concerns of retaliation. The publisher has verified the author and is, in fact, a Parsippany resident.