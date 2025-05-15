Thursday, May 15, 2025
Letter to the Editor: Experienced Leadership Matters

Dear Editor:

As a lifelong resident of Parsippany, I am deeply invested in the future of our community. 2017 Parsippany elected an inexperienced mayor, and the consequences were significant. The town’s $23 million budget surplus—carefully built under the leadership of Mayor James Barberio—was quickly depleted, ultimately resulting in an $8 million deficit.

In just two years, Mayor Barberio has demonstrated the value of experienced leadership by restoring fiscal stability and rebuilding our surplus to $11 million. With over a decade of experience in municipal governance, he understands the complexities of managing a multi-million-dollar budget—something his opponent has never done. The mayor’s office is not the place for on-the-job training.

That’s why I support the re-election of Mayor James Barberio, Councilman Frank Neglia, and Council Candidate Jigar Shah. They are the only team with proven experience and dedication to responsibly manage Parsippany’s future.

Councilman Frank Neglia has a long history of public service, including 15 years on the Board of Education—six as its President—20 years as Chairman of the Recreation Advisory Committee, and 30 years as President of the PTW Little League. His deep commitment to our community is unmatched.

Jigar Shah brings over 40 years of business experience and a strong track record of financial management. His service on multiple county and township boards—including Transportation, economic development, Recreation, and Planning—demonstrates his dedication to thoughtful, forward-looking leadership. He is also a respected voice in the Indian-American community.

On June 10th, I encourage all residents to vote for experienced, community-focused leadership. Re-elect James Barberio and Frank Neglia, and elect Jigar Shah—leaders who put Parsippany first.


Ray Santana

Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
