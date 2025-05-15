14th Annual SAX 4 MILER Returns to Parsippany to Support St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital

PARSIPPANY — The 14th Annual SAX 4 MILER is scheduled for Saturday, September 20, at the headquarters of Sax LLP in Parsippany. Registration is now open for this community-focused walk/run event, which raises vital funds for the Child Life Department at St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital in Paterson. Races start at 9:30 a.m.

Hosted by Sax LLP, the event brings together clients, colleagues, friends, and families to support therapies that provide emotional and psychological relief to hospitalized children. Over the years, the SAX 4 MILER has raised over $1 million, establishing Sax LLP as the department’s most prominent private donor.

One hundred percent of the proceeds go directly to funding therapeutic programs, including:

Art Therapy – Helping children express complex emotions through visual creativity

– Helping children express complex emotions through visual creativity Music Therapy – Promoting healing and reducing stress through sound and rhythm

– Promoting healing and reducing stress through sound and rhythm Animal-Assisted Therapy – Offering comfort and companionship with certified therapy animals

– Offering comfort and companionship with certified therapy animals Horticultural Therapy – Encouraging recovery through interaction with nature

– Encouraging recovery through interaction with nature Therapeutic Play – Aiding children in understanding and coping with their medical treatments

The event occurs at Sax LLP’s Parsippany campus, where runners and walkers of all ages are welcome. Organizers emphasize that completing every mile helps improve the hospital experience for young patients facing challenging health journeys.

“This event is a reflection of Sax LLP’s commitment to both our community and the families served by St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital,” said a representative from the firm. “We are proud to continue this meaningful tradition.”

For event registration details, click here.

If your company would like to sponsor the event, click here.