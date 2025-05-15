Thursday, May 15, 2025
HomeLocal News14th Annual SAX 4 MILER Returns to Parsippany to Support St. Joseph’s...
Local News

14th Annual SAX 4 MILER Returns to Parsippany to Support St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
308
Participants at a previous SAX 4 MILER event take off from the starting line. The upcoming 14th Annual race, scheduled for Saturday, September 20, 2025, will once again feature a USA Track and Field Certified four-mile double-loop course, along with two- and four-mile walk options for all ages and abilities.

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — The 14th Annual SAX 4 MILER is scheduled for Saturday, September 20, at the headquarters of Sax LLP in Parsippany. Registration is now open for this community-focused walk/run event, which raises vital funds for the Child Life Department at St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital in Paterson. Races start at 9:30 a.m.

Hosted by Sax LLP, the event brings together clients, colleagues, friends, and families to support therapies that provide emotional and psychological relief to hospitalized children. Over the years, the SAX 4 MILER has raised over $1 million, establishing Sax LLP as the department’s most prominent private donor.

One hundred percent of the proceeds go directly to funding therapeutic programs, including:

  • Art Therapy – Helping children express complex emotions through visual creativity
  • Music Therapy – Promoting healing and reducing stress through sound and rhythm
  • Animal-Assisted Therapy – Offering comfort and companionship with certified therapy animals
  • Horticultural Therapy – Encouraging recovery through interaction with nature
  • Therapeutic Play – Aiding children in understanding and coping with their medical treatments

The event occurs at Sax LLP’s Parsippany campus, where runners and walkers of all ages are welcome. Organizers emphasize that completing every mile helps improve the hospital experience for young patients facing challenging health journeys.

“This event is a reflection of Sax LLP’s commitment to both our community and the families served by St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital,” said a representative from the firm. “We are proud to continue this meaningful tradition.”

For event registration details, click here.

If your company would like to sponsor the event, click here.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Repeat CDS Distributor Arrested
Next article
Letter to the Editor: Experienced Leadership Matters
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »