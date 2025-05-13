PHS Girls Lacrosse Team Hosting Car Wash Fundraiser

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany High School Girls Lacrosse Team invites the community to show its support by stopping by their upcoming car wash fundraiser on Saturday, May 17, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Parsippany High School.

For just $5.00—with additional donations gratefully accepted—residents can get their vehicles cleaned while backing a great cause. All proceeds will go toward senior scholarships and the team’s end-of-season banquet, helping recognize student-athletes for their hard work and dedication throughout the season.

The Parsippany Red Hawk Lacrosse Club is organizing the fundraiser. The club has long supported youth and school-level lacrosse programs in the township. For those unable to attend in person, donations can also be made via Venmo @Parsippany-RedHawk.

Events like these not only help raise funds, but also strengthen the bond between Parsippany’s student-athletes and the broader community.

Come out, support the Red Hawks, and leave with a cleaner car!