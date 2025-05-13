Tuesday, May 13, 2025
HomeLocal NewsPHS Girls Lacrosse Team Hosting Car Wash Fundraiser
Local News

PHS Girls Lacrosse Team Hosting Car Wash Fundraiser

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
1367
File Photo

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany High School Girls Lacrosse Team invites the community to show its support by stopping by their upcoming car wash fundraiser on Saturday, May 17, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Parsippany High School.

For just $5.00—with additional donations gratefully accepted—residents can get their vehicles cleaned while backing a great cause. All proceeds will go toward senior scholarships and the team’s end-of-season banquet, helping recognize student-athletes for their hard work and dedication throughout the season.

The Parsippany Red Hawk Lacrosse Club is organizing the fundraiser. The club has long supported youth and school-level lacrosse programs in the township. For those unable to attend in person, donations can also be made via Venmo @Parsippany-RedHawk.

Events like these not only help raise funds, but also strengthen the bond between Parsippany’s student-athletes and the broader community.

Come out, support the Red Hawks, and leave with a cleaner car!

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Letter to the Editor: Years of Silence, One Response: Thank You, Justin Musella
Next article
Local Students Honored as MPAC Music Students of the Month
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »