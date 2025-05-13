Local Students Honored as MPAC Music Students of the Month

PARSIPPANY — Exceptional student musicians from Parsippany were recognized as Music Students of the Month – Outstanding Band Members by the Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) during the Friday, May 9 performance of HMS Pinafore by the New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players.

The students were nominated by their music teachers in recognition of their dedication, skill, and leadership in their school music programs.

Olesya Cybyk

8th Grade, Brooklawn Middle School

Nominated by: Carrie Sack

“Olesya is the lead alto saxophone player in our 8th-grade concert band and has grown tremendously as a musician. She now plays with a deep appreciation for musical context and the composer’s intent. Her attention to detail and strong musicianship have earned her a solo feature in our upcoming spring concert.

She also serves as lead alto sax in our jazz band and pit orchestra, having successfully auditioned for both. Beyond her talent, Olesya is consistently polite and responsible. Her musical ability and positive demeanor make her a perfect choice for this month’s recognition.”

Carlos Ramirez

12th Grade, Parsippany High School

Nominated by: Greg Dalakian

“Carlos has been an integral part of our music department since his freshman year. He’s participated in Wind Ensemble, Concert Band, Jazz Ensemble, Pit Orchestra, and Marching Band. Carlos has served as a student leader for the past two seasons and even assisted in conducting during our marching band season and at our recent trip to Washington, D.C.

He has repeatedly earned spots on baritone sax in the North Jersey Area Band and Region I Band. Always dependable and committed, Carlos represents Parsippany High School with pride, honor, and spirit.”

Emily Thormann

8th Grade, Brooklawn Middle School

Nominated by: Joseph Stella

“Emily is an outstanding lead trumpet player who has made impressive progress throughout middle school. She has a major trumpet solo in one of our pieces this year and has also earned lead trumpet spots in our jazz band and pit orchestra.

Emily’s dedication to her music and responsible and respectful nature make her an excellent choice for Music Student of the Month.

The MPAC Music Student of the Month program celebrates outstanding young musicians throughout the season. A final recital featuring the honorees will be held on Wednesday, June 4, at 6:00 p.m.

The 2024–2025 Music Student of the Month program is proudly supported by The Walter F. and Alice Gorham Foundation, Inc. Area teachers are encouraged to submit nominations for upcoming months.