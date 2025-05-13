Lake Hiawatha Driver Crashes into Utility Pole on New Meadow Trail

PARSIPPANY — A single-vehicle crash in the early afternoon on Wednesday, May 7, resulted in property damage after a Lake Hiawatha man lost control of his vehicle and struck a utility pole in a residential neighborhood.

At approximately 2:54 p.m., Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Officer Robert Seifert responded to the intersection of Lodge Lane and New Meadow Trail following a vehicle crash report. According to the police report, a 17-year-old was driving a 2017 Buick Enclave eastbound on New Meadow Trail when he veered off the roadway.

The driver told officers he struck the curb with his front driver-side tire, which he believed caused a blowout and led to losing control. The investigation, led by Officer Robert Seifert, confirmed visible damage to the vehicle’s rim consistent with curb impact. Tire tracks were observed across the lawn of a New Meadow Trail resident, where the car reportedly traveled 50 to 60 feet before stopping after hitting a utility pole.

The crash damaged the lawn of a private residence. No injuries were reported. The driver was issued a summons for delaying traffic under statute 39:4-56.