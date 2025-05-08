Friday, May 9, 2025
HomeLocal NewsPennacchio Joins Dr. Phil Primetime to Discuss Remote Work Legislation
Local News

Pennacchio Joins Dr. Phil Primetime to Discuss Remote Work Legislation

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
602
The battle over returning to the office is heating up. In this episode of Primetime, Dr. Phil breaks down the clash between employees demanding flexibility and employers demanding oversight. From Gen Z job fears to federal mandates, is the future of work remote—or on-site?

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

MORRIS COUNTY — Senator Joe Pennacchio (R-26) appeared on Dr. Phil Primetime yesterday to discuss his legislation, S-4057, requiring state employees to return to the office.

During the appearance, Senator Pennacchio emphasized ongoing inefficiencies in how state agencies have addressed constituent concerns since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. He underscored the need to restore accountability and enhance the delivery of public services paid for by New Jersey taxpayers.

“Dealing with taxpayer money, I have a fiduciary responsibility that work is done promptly, and that it’s done to the best efforts that they can for the taxpayers of the State of New Jersey,” said Sen. Pennacchio during the interview.

Senator Pennacchio stressed the importance of prioritizing family and maintaining a healthy work-life balance— while ensuring that State employees remain engaged and contribute meaningfully during the workday.

“While you’re spending time in employment, I think the employer has a right to an honest day’s work for an honest day’s wage,” said Sen. Pennacchio.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Letter to the Editor: Harassment, Intimidation, and Bullying
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »