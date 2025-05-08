Pennacchio Joins Dr. Phil Primetime to Discuss Remote Work Legislation

MORRIS COUNTY — Senator Joe Pennacchio (R-26) appeared on Dr. Phil Primetime yesterday to discuss his legislation, S-4057, requiring state employees to return to the office.

During the appearance, Senator Pennacchio emphasized ongoing inefficiencies in how state agencies have addressed constituent concerns since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. He underscored the need to restore accountability and enhance the delivery of public services paid for by New Jersey taxpayers.

“Dealing with taxpayer money, I have a fiduciary responsibility that work is done promptly, and that it’s done to the best efforts that they can for the taxpayers of the State of New Jersey,” said Sen. Pennacchio during the interview.

Senator Pennacchio stressed the importance of prioritizing family and maintaining a healthy work-life balance— while ensuring that State employees remain engaged and contribute meaningfully during the workday.

“While you’re spending time in employment, I think the employer has a right to an honest day’s work for an honest day’s wage,” said Sen. Pennacchio.