Thursday, May 8, 2025
Letter to the Editor: Harassment, Intimidation, and Bullying

The following statements are made in my capacity as a private citizen, and not in my capacity as a board member. These statements are also not representative of the board or its individual members, and solely represent my own personal opinions.

Letters to the Editor
By Letters to the Editor
Dear Editor:

Last year, Mayor Barberio claimed at a Town Council meeting that the Parsippany Board of Education and the professionals managing the school budget couldn’t be trusted with tax dollars. He announced that an outside auditor would investigate. However, months later, he stated that there was never an audit, just a “review,” and even that is on hold.

This situation wasn’t about protecting taxpayers but punishing those not supporting him politically. As a Board of Education member, I’ve seen how the mayor has tried to intimidate and bully board members, especially those who attended his opponent’s campaign launch. He has publicly questioned our integrity, undermined confidence in the school district, and stirred up division for political gain.

The mayor has relied on unqualified allies for public commentary. Matt McGrath, one of his political supporters, has repeatedly spoken out about school finances despite having no background in accounting and no role in developing or reviewing the district budget.

Councilman Frank Neglia, former Board of Education president and finance committee member, worked closely with the staff he now criticizes. Only after joining the council and aligning with the mayor did he begin attacking the same people he once led.

After the March 18, 2025, Town Council meeting, Council Vice President Frank Neglia made false allegations against me, claiming that I threatened him physically. He sent the Parsippany Police Department to my house at 9:15 in the evening, upsetting my family. This is all part of a pattern of harassment, intimidation, and bullying.

This pattern of public threats, baseless accusations, and politicization of our schools is part of a broader campaign to silence critics and distract the public. It’s not leadership, it’s bullying.

Parsippany deserves better. We deserve honest conversations about our schools, rooted in facts and accountability, not political games from the mayor’s office.

Timothy Berrios

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor
