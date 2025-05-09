Friday, May 9, 2025
Local News

Letter to the Editor: Councilman Musella Fights for Seniors — That’s Why I’m With Him

Letters to the Editor
By Letters to the Editor
Dear Editor:

I was undecided about who I would vote for in the upcoming GOP primary on June 10th, but I have made my decision: Councilman Musella, John Bielen, and Casey Parikh.

I met Justin not too long ago when he knocked on my door during the pouring rain and patiently explained his vision for the town. In our time together, he showed me he understands the concerns of Parsippany’s senior population — especially regarding affordability, public safety, and infrastructure. While others dismiss these concerns as routine, Musella urgently treats every issue. He pushed for action on neglected sidewalks, advocated against unnecessary tax hikes, and consistently followed up with residents. I spoke with him about a town concern, and he followed up with me. I was amazed! I had told him that if he were a physician like me, he would make an excellent doctor, although I feel Parsippany could use a superb politician as its Mayor.

Parsippany needs a mayor who respects those who built this community — and that’s exactly what Musella and his team represent.

Dr. Robert & Susan DiBenedetto

