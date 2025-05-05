Setting the Record Straight: Puddingstone Club Clarifies Timeline, Affirms Parsippany Focus Accuracy

PARSIPPANY — It is imperative that we address recent misinformation published by TapIntoParsippany in a letter written by Jes Becker, identified as the Puddingstone Liaison of the Puddingstone Community Club (PCC). Her letter was a direct response to our April 23 article, “Puddingstone Community Club to Host Mayoral Debate: Musella Set to Attend, Barberio Remains Unresponsive.” (Click here to read the article). Click here to read Ms. Becker’s Letter to the Editor in TapIntoParsippany.

Let us be absolutely clear: Parsippany Focus stands by the reporting in that article. It was written by Publisher Frank Cahill, who has covered Parsippany with integrity and independence for over 36 years. The article accurately reflected the information provided by PCC leadership at the time of publication.

In a written statement to Parsippany residents, John Ihne, President of the Puddingstone Community Club, confirmed that Parsippany Focus acted appropriately. “We want to be clear: Parsippany Focus reported accurately based on the facts and communication provided at the time of publication,” Ihne wrote. “Any confusion stems not from journalistic error, but from a lack of complete context on our part.” (Click here to read Mr. Ihne’s letter to the editor).

Mr. Cahill responded: “I’ve been a journalist for 36 years. My integrity is not for sale. I do not—nor have I ever—endorsed or worked for any political campaign. My sole obligation is to our readers. That obligation is serious and unwavering. I stood against the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills administration during a 2014 lawsuit and won—not just for myself, but for press freedom in the entire State of New Jersey. I was honored in 2015 by TAPinto’s founder, Mike Shapiro, and the New Jersey Society of Professional Journalists. My record speaks for itself.” (Click here to read an article from the Star-Ledger, Sep. 26, 2014)

Parsippany Focus follows a strict policy for Letters to the Editor:

All letters must include the writer’s full name, address, and phone number.

We verify every submission.

Anonymous letters are not accepted.

In rare, justified cases—typically involving local government or law enforcement personnel at risk of retaliation, we will publish the letter anonymously. In every such case, the author’s identity is known to us.

Contrary to insinuations, Parsippany Focus has never published a falsified or unverifiable submission.

Also of note: Ms. Becker chose not to submit her letter to Parsippany Focus directly, instead opting to send it exclusively to TapIntoParsippany. Readers deserve to know that the owner of TapIntoParsippany, Laura Ali, is also the Chairwoman of the Morris County Republican Committee and heads the GOP Chairs of all 21 counties.

Further, when PCC President John Ihne sent his clarifying letter to Parsippany Focus, a copy was sent to Ms. Ali on Monday, May 5 at 9:50 a.m. Mr. Cahill, in a gesture of transparency, also forwarded the letter to Ms. Ali at 10:21 a.m., making clear that it was offered in good faith and represented a mutual clarification.

We will not allow facts to be distorted. We will not allow Parsippany Focus to be used as a pawn in anyone’s political agenda. We serve our readers—and only our readers. That principle has guided our newsroom for decades and will continue to do so, no matter who attempts to challenge it.

– Parsippany Focus Editorial Team