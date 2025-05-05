Letter to the Editor: Puddingstone Club Acknowledges Miscommunication, Defends Parsippany Focus Reporting

Dear Editor:

A recent letter to the editor from the Puddingstone Community Club (PCC), shared with TapInto Parsippany, has led to some confusion regarding the scheduling of our upcoming candidate debate and the media coverage surrounding it. We are writing to provide clarification and ensure there is no misunderstanding—particularly regarding the role of Parsippany Focus, whose reporting was based on the information available at the time and was not inaccurate.

The letter to the editor included the following statement:

“Recently, an article was published in the Parsippany Focus, followed by Letters to the Editor that were NOT penned by residents of Puddingstone and contained errors. The headline in the article indicates that the incumbent Mayor Barberio remains unresponsive. That statement is false…”

We want to be clear: Parsippany Focus reported accurately based on the facts and communication provided at the time of publication. The article was written in good faith, and its headline and content reflected the information that had been made available to the outlet. Any confusion stems not from journalistic error, but from a lack of complete context on our part.

The letter further stated:

“Mayor Barberio and I spoke, and the Mayor agreed to attend our debate and said his campaign manager would call me to coordinate and finalize the terms. To secure a date for the debate, all candidates were given a deadline to object. If I did not hear from a candidate by then, I assumed they would attend. Mayor Barberio and his campaign manager did not reach out to object. At the time of publication, all three candidates were expected to attend. To be clear, the PCC does not cater to or endorse any candidate. We remain a neutral party hosting a live debate to help residents understand where candidates stand on local issues.”

This additional detail about the scheduling and coordination process had not been shared with Parsippany Focus prior to the article’s release. While these discussions were ongoing internally within the PCC, they were not fully communicated externally at that time.

To clarify the timeline: organizing a date that worked for all three candidates proved challenging. We reached out to each campaign to coordinate logistics and proposed a system where, absent any objections by a set deadline, we would assume a candidate intended to participate. Mayor Barberio’s campaign did not submit an objection, and in line with our stated protocol, this was interpreted as confirmation of attendance.

The confusion arose from how this information was conveyed to Parsippany Focus. While Mayor Barberio’s team had not explicitly confirmed attendance, our internal assumption—based on the absence of an objection—was not fully explained to the publication. This led to an understandable, though unintentional, misalignment in public perception.

As a volunteer-led organization devoted to civic engagement, our sole aim is to offer a fair and neutral platform for residents to hear directly from candidates. In this case, a gap in communication on our part contributed to public misunderstanding, and we deeply regret any resulting confusion.

We have since spoken with Parsippany Focus and want to state unequivocally: the publication did not falsify or misrepresent information. The issue arose from a lack of full context regarding our internal planning process.

We also want to affirm that Mayor Barberio’s office was responsive and cooperative throughout our planning efforts.

We hope this message provides clarity and reaffirms our commitment to transparency, neutrality, and respectful civic dialogue.

Sincerely,

John Ihne

President, Puddingstone Community Club