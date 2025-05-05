Monday, May 5, 2025
HomeLocal NewsLetter to the Editor: Puddingstone Club Acknowledges Miscommunication, Defends Parsippany Focus Reporting
Local News

Letter to the Editor: Puddingstone Club Acknowledges Miscommunication, Defends Parsippany Focus Reporting

Letters to the Editor
By Letters to the Editor
0
821

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

Dear Editor:

A recent letter to the editor from the Puddingstone Community Club (PCC), shared with TapInto Parsippany, has led to some confusion regarding the scheduling of our upcoming candidate debate and the media coverage surrounding it. We are writing to provide clarification and ensure there is no misunderstanding—particularly regarding the role of Parsippany Focus, whose reporting was based on the information available at the time and was not inaccurate.

The letter to the editor included the following statement:

“Recently, an article was published in the Parsippany Focus, followed by Letters to the Editor that were NOT penned by residents of Puddingstone and contained errors. The headline in the article indicates that the incumbent Mayor Barberio remains unresponsive. That statement is false…”

We want to be clear: Parsippany Focus reported accurately based on the facts and communication provided at the time of publication. The article was written in good faith, and its headline and content reflected the information that had been made available to the outlet. Any confusion stems not from journalistic error, but from a lack of complete context on our part.

The letter further stated:

“Mayor Barberio and I spoke, and the Mayor agreed to attend our debate and said his campaign manager would call me to coordinate and finalize the terms. To secure a date for the debate, all candidates were given a deadline to object. If I did not hear from a candidate by then, I assumed they would attend. Mayor Barberio and his campaign manager did not reach out to object. At the time of publication, all three candidates were expected to attend. To be clear, the PCC does not cater to or endorse any candidate. We remain a neutral party hosting a live debate to help residents understand where candidates stand on local issues.”

This additional detail about the scheduling and coordination process had not been shared with Parsippany Focus prior to the article’s release. While these discussions were ongoing internally within the PCC, they were not fully communicated externally at that time.

To clarify the timeline: organizing a date that worked for all three candidates proved challenging. We reached out to each campaign to coordinate logistics and proposed a system where, absent any objections by a set deadline, we would assume a candidate intended to participate. Mayor Barberio’s campaign did not submit an objection, and in line with our stated protocol, this was interpreted as confirmation of attendance.

The confusion arose from how this information was conveyed to Parsippany Focus. While Mayor Barberio’s team had not explicitly confirmed attendance, our internal assumption—based on the absence of an objection—was not fully explained to the publication. This led to an understandable, though unintentional, misalignment in public perception.

As a volunteer-led organization devoted to civic engagement, our sole aim is to offer a fair and neutral platform for residents to hear directly from candidates. In this case, a gap in communication on our part contributed to public misunderstanding, and we deeply regret any resulting confusion.

We have since spoken with Parsippany Focus and want to state unequivocally: the publication did not falsify or misrepresent information. The issue arose from a lack of full context regarding our internal planning process.

We also want to affirm that Mayor Barberio’s office was responsive and cooperative throughout our planning efforts.

We hope this message provides clarity and reaffirms our commitment to transparency, neutrality, and respectful civic dialogue.

Sincerely,
John Ihne
President, Puddingstone Community Club

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Lake Parsippany Gears Up for Annual Flea Market and Community Garage Sale
Next article
Setting the Record Straight: Puddingstone Club Clarifies Timeline, Affirms Parsippany Focus Accuracy
Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor
Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »