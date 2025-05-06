Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Parsippany Council to Vote on $5.2M Well Project, Budget Adoption

Frank L. Cahill
Councilman Justin Musella, Council Vice President Frank Neglia, Councilwoman Judy Hernandez, Council President Paul Carifi, Jr., and Councilman Matt McGrath

PARSIPPANY—The Township Council of Parsippany-Troy Hills will hold its Agenda Meeting tonight, Tuesday, May 6, at 7:00 p.m. at the Municipal Building.

Click here to download the agenda.

The meeting will cover various topics, including infrastructure projects, zoning amendments, and final readings for several ordinances. Among the key items on the agenda:

  • A $5.2 million bond ordinance for the construction of a treatment facility for Public Well 20-R
  • Amendments to sewer regulations and acquisition of sanitary sewer easements
  • A zoning ordinance update
  • Introduction of a new $3.57 million bond ordinance for 2025 capital improvements

The Council will also consider adopting the 2025 municipal budget and voting on several resolutions involving roadwork, water system upgrades, and contract change orders.

The agenda also includes a proposed liquor license transfer and routine approvals for payroll and bills totaling more than $4.2 million.

The public is invited to attend and participate during the public session portion of the meeting.

The next regular Township Council meeting will occur on Tuesday, May 20, at 7:00 p.m.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
