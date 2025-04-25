Saturday, April 26, 2025
Parsippany Officers, Volunteers Assist Unresponsive Driver After Crash

Police Reports
By Police Reports
Photo for illustration purposes only. The actual incident may not reflect the photo.

PARSIPPANY — On April 2, at 12:22 a.m., Parsippany-Troy Hills Patrol Officer Jamie Mendez, Patrolman Estevez, and Patrolman Michael Bettelli responded to the jug handle of Route 46 West and Parsippany Boulevard on a report of a motor vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, Patrolman Michael Bettelli witnessed a vehicle idling halfway over the curb. As he approached the car, he witnessed Jenna Matthews, 32, Parsippany, hunched over the steering wheel.

The officer then opened the door and tried to ask Ms. Matthews a few questions. While speaking with Ms. Matthews, her responses were slow, and her body language was sluggish.

Ms. Matthews stated she was on her way back from Walmart and was trying to get back to her boyfriend’s apartment located nearby. There was fresh damage alongside the vehicle’s passenger side. Parsippany Police headquarters contacted the state police to see if there were any calls for a hit and run. NJSP stated there was a call about a vehicle striking a guardrail, but no vehicle was on scene when they arrived. The State Police had already cleared the scene.

Patrolman Michael Bettelli then reached over and turned the vehicle off. At first, he observed dry throw-up all over the car, so I was unsure if Ms. Matthews was having some sort of medical issue. Par-Troy volunteers arrived on scene and assed Ms. Matthews condition.

Ptl. Mendez had Ms. Matthews step out of the vehicle and administered a check of Ms. Matthews’ pupils. Ms. Matthews stated she was not under the influence of any drugs or alcohol.

Ms. Matthews advised EMS that she did not want to go to the hospital and signed a refusal form.

Patrolman Michael Bettelli spoke to a witness who stated he was driving and saw Ms. Matthews crash her vehicle, so he stopped to see if she was okay. As the witness approached the vehicle, he stated that he witnessed Ms. Matthews unresponsive.

Due to my observations on scene and speaking with multiple witnesses that called police headquarters regarding this call, Ms. Matthews was placed under arrest.

While Ms. Matthews was transported to St. Clares Hospital, the officer stood by on scene waiting for Ron and Sons towing to tow the vehicle.

While Ms. Matthews was at the hospital, she gave consent to officers on scene that she was willing to give a blood sample. A consent form was completed, and the blood samples were obtained. A John’s Law form was signed by Ms. Matthews mother and given to the officers at the hospital. Ms. Matthews was soon later released by the hospital.

Ms. Matthews was charged with the following summons and a date to appear in Parsippany Municipal Court:

•N.J.S.A. 39:4-97 – Careless Driving
•N.J.S.A. 39:4-50 – Operatiing Under Influence of Liquor or Drugs
•N.J.S.A. 39:3-29A – Failure to Possess a Drivers License
•N.J.S.A. 39:3-40 – Driving After Drivers License or Registration was Suspended/Revoked
•N.J.S.A. 39:4-138 – Parking Prohibited
•N.J.S.A. 39:4-88 – Traffic on Marked Lanes
•N.J.S.A. 39:4-40 – Passing street car
•N.J.S.A. 39:3-29C – Failure to Possess an Insurance Card
•N.J.S.A. 39:3-29B – Failure to Possess a Driver Registration
•N.J.S.A. 2C:36-2 – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
•N.J.S.A. 2C:35-10.4 – Toxic chemical

The 2011 Grey 4-door Subarau was towed from the scene by Rons and Sons.

Editors Note: The court’s rules require us to include a statement that states: The charges outlined in this publication are merely accusations, and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond reasonable doubt.

Police Reports
Police Reports
The information presented in this article was gathered through an Open Public Records Act (OPRA) request submitted to local police departments. Details included are based on official reports and records provided in response to that request. It is important to note that all individuals mentioned are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. Charges, arrests, or investigations referenced are allegations and do not constitute evidence of guilt.
