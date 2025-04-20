Monday, April 21, 2025
HomeLocal NewsSpecial Children’s Committee Hosts Annual Easter Luncheon at Parsippany PAL
Local News

Special Children’s Committee Hosts Annual Easter Luncheon at Parsippany PAL

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
1552
Linda Gathen, Chairperson of the NWD Special Children’s Committee, joins Eric Murphy, the Easter Bunny, Mayor James Barberio, and Council Vice President Frank Neglia in spreading cheer during the Special Children’s Committee Easter Luncheon at the Parsippany PAL.

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — For over 50 years, the Special Children’s Committee has worked tirelessly across New Jersey to bring sunshine, joy, and inclusion to children with special needs. This heartfelt mission continued with this year’s Easter Luncheon, hosted at the Parsippany PAL, where children and their families gathered for an afternoon of celebration, community, and love.

Patrick Law, a beloved Special Children’s Committee Easter Luncheon participant, smiles alongside dedicated volunteer Sandy Neglia at the Parsippany PAL, highlighting the heartwarming spirit of community and inclusion.

The event was made even more special through the support of local organizations and volunteers, including Joe Serrecchia and the Parsippany Elks, who have long been champions for children with special needs. Their involvement helped ensure the luncheon was filled with laughter, festive food, and cherished memories.

Also present was volunteer Sandy Neglia, who once again dedicated her time and energy to ensuring the event ran smoothly and every child felt welcome and included. Her hands-on support reflects the community spirit that drives the Special Children’s Committee’s mission forward.

Founded to create programs that brighten the lives of children facing unique challenges, the Special Children’s Committee continues to serve as a beacon of compassion throughout the state. Events like the Easter Luncheon offer a meal and a moment of joy, togetherness, and connection.

Cindy Aulisi and Gianna Bentrovato serve a delicious luncheon to the children and families attending the Special Children’s Committee Easter celebration at the Parsippany PAL, spreading joy with every plate.

“We are proud to support the Special Children’s Committee and be part of an event that brings so much happiness to these wonderful kids,” said Joe Serrecchia of the Parsippany Elks. “This is what community is all about.”

Elks members from across Morris County came together at the Parsippany PAL to support the Special Children’s Committee Easter Luncheon, showcasing their shared commitment to making a difference in the lives of children with special needs.

With the help of dedicated volunteers and generous community partners, the Special Children’s Committee continues to make a lasting impact, reminding us all that even the smallest acts of kindness can light up the hearts of many.

Goodie bags filled with treats and surprises were handed out to the children at the Special Children’s Committee Easter Luncheon, adding smiles and excitement to a joyful day at the Parsippany PAL.
Goodie bags filled with treats and surprises were handed out to the children at the Special Children’s Committee Easter Luncheon, adding smiles and excitement to a joyful day at the Parsippany PAL.
Mayor James Barberio brings chocolate bunnies for the children at the Special Children’s Committee Easter Luncheon, adding a sweet touch to a heartwarming day of celebration at the Parsippany PAL.
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Parsippany Police to Host DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
Next article
‘Free Vision Screening’ Event Continues to Make Visible Difference to our Community
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »