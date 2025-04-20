Special Children’s Committee Hosts Annual Easter Luncheon at Parsippany PAL

PARSIPPANY — For over 50 years, the Special Children’s Committee has worked tirelessly across New Jersey to bring sunshine, joy, and inclusion to children with special needs. This heartfelt mission continued with this year’s Easter Luncheon, hosted at the Parsippany PAL, where children and their families gathered for an afternoon of celebration, community, and love.

Patrick Law, a beloved Special Children’s Committee Easter Luncheon participant, smiles alongside dedicated volunteer Sandy Neglia at the Parsippany PAL, highlighting the heartwarming spirit of community and inclusion.

The event was made even more special through the support of local organizations and volunteers, including Joe Serrecchia and the Parsippany Elks, who have long been champions for children with special needs. Their involvement helped ensure the luncheon was filled with laughter, festive food, and cherished memories.



Also present was volunteer Sandy Neglia, who once again dedicated her time and energy to ensuring the event ran smoothly and every child felt welcome and included. Her hands-on support reflects the community spirit that drives the Special Children’s Committee’s mission forward.

Founded to create programs that brighten the lives of children facing unique challenges, the Special Children’s Committee continues to serve as a beacon of compassion throughout the state. Events like the Easter Luncheon offer a meal and a moment of joy, togetherness, and connection.

Cindy Aulisi and Gianna Bentrovato serve a delicious luncheon to the children and families attending the Special Children’s Committee Easter celebration at the Parsippany PAL, spreading joy with every plate.

“We are proud to support the Special Children’s Committee and be part of an event that brings so much happiness to these wonderful kids,” said Joe Serrecchia of the Parsippany Elks. “This is what community is all about.”

Elks members from across Morris County came together at the Parsippany PAL to support the Special Children’s Committee Easter Luncheon, showcasing their shared commitment to making a difference in the lives of children with special needs.

With the help of dedicated volunteers and generous community partners, the Special Children’s Committee continues to make a lasting impact, reminding us all that even the smallest acts of kindness can light up the hearts of many.

Goodie bags filled with treats and surprises were handed out to the children at the Special Children’s Committee Easter Luncheon, adding smiles and excitement to a joyful day at the Parsippany PAL.

