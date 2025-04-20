‘Free Vision Screening’ Event Continues to Make Visible Difference to our Community

PARSIPPANY — On Saturday, March 29, the Parsippany Lions Club, in partnership with Parsippany-Troy Hills Library, hosted the much-anticipated ‘Vision of Hope’ event at the Parsippany-Troy Hills Main Library. This initiative, dedicated to ensuring that everyone has access to proper eye care, provided free vision screenings to individuals and families without vision insurance.

This annual event is yet another shining example of community service, embodying Lions Clubs International’s (LCI) enduring commitment to vision care—one of its eight core global causes, alongside Childhood Cancer, Diabetes, Hunger, and Youth, to name a few.

Lions Club volunteers conduct a free vision screening during the ‘Vision of Hope’ event at the Parsippany-Troy Hills Main Library on Saturday, March 29. The initiative provided essential eye care services and prescription glasses to individuals in need.

Supported by New York Life Insurance and America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, the event drew an impressive turnout. 67 individuals underwent vision screenings, and the findings underscored the significance of such community-driven initiatives. Approximately 22% of those who were screened were diagnosed with vision issues such as Myopia, Hyperopia, Anisometropia, Anisocoria, and Astigmatism. Thanks to the generosity of donors and sponsors, individuals and families facing financial hardships were also provided with free prescription glasses, ensuring that those in need did not have to compromise their vision due to economic constraints.

The Parsippany Leo and Lions Clubs members played a pivotal role in ensuring the seamless execution of the event. From assisting attendees through the screening process to coordinating logistics, their collective efforts helped bring the gift of clear vision to those who needed it most. Members of Lambda Tau Omega Sorority offered additional volunteering help during the event.

The success of ‘Vision of Hope’ reaffirms the importance of accessible healthcare initiatives within local communities. By addressing vision care—a fundamental yet often overlooked necessity – the Parsippany Lions & Leo Clubs have once again demonstrated its unwavering commitment to community service and well-being.

Pratap Jayakar, President of the Parsippany Lions Club, expressed his gratitude.

“Seeing the impact of this event firsthand each year is truly heartwarming. Vision is a crucial part of our daily lives, yet many go without proper care due to financial barriers or sheer apathy about self-care. Through the collective efforts of our volunteers, partners, and donors, we continue to change lives as part of our mission and endeavor to make a greater difference in the years ahead.”

For those who missed this opportunity, the Parsippany Lions Club encourages community members to stay connected and support future initiatives. Together, we can continue making a visible difference in people’s lives.

To learn more about upcoming events or how to support this noble cause, visit www.parsippanylionsclub.org