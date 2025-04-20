Sunday, April 20, 2025
Parsippany Police to Host DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Public Invited to Safely Dispose of Unused Medications at Drug Take Back Event

PARSIPPANY — In partnership with the DEA, the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department will host a National Prescription Drug Take Back Day event on Saturday, April 26, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Waterview Marketplace, located at 70 Waterview Boulevard.

This community initiative provides residents a safe, convenient, and responsible way to dispose of unneeded or expired prescription medications. By offering a no-questions-asked drop-off for unused drugs, the goal is to prevent pill misuse and theft.

“Keep them safe. Clean them out. Take them back.” That’s the message behind the nationwide campaign to protect families and the environment from the dangers of unused medications.

For more information or to find additional drop-off locations, visit www.DEATakeBack.com.

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
