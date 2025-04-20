Parsippany Police to Host DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

PARSIPPANY — In partnership with the DEA, the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department will host a National Prescription Drug Take Back Day event on Saturday, April 26, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Waterview Marketplace, located at 70 Waterview Boulevard.

This community initiative provides residents a safe, convenient, and responsible way to dispose of unneeded or expired prescription medications. By offering a no-questions-asked drop-off for unused drugs, the goal is to prevent pill misuse and theft.

“Keep them safe. Clean them out. Take them back.” That’s the message behind the nationwide campaign to protect families and the environment from the dangers of unused medications.

For more information or to find additional drop-off locations, visit www.DEATakeBack.com.