Michael dePierro Honored for 46 Years of Dedication to Par-Troy East Little League

PARSIPPANY — Former Parsippany-Troy Hills Council President Michael dePierro was honored during Par-Troy East Little League’s 2025 Opening Day ceremony by Past President Jeff Levine and Current President Evan McPhee for his remarkable 46 years of unwavering support and service to the league.

Throughout his nearly five decades of involvement, dePierro left a lasting impact on countless young athletes and families in the Parsippany community. His leadership, generosity, and commitment to youth development have made him a beloved figure within the league. Whether coaching from the dugout, supporting volunteers, or cheering from the sidelines, dePierro’s presence was always felt and deeply appreciated.

One of his most cherished traditions was treating his team to pizza or ice cream at the end of each season — a simple yet meaningful gesture that exemplified his belief in recognizing effort, building team spirit, and creating lasting memories for the players. Win or lose, he stood behind his team, reinforcing the values of sportsmanship, camaraderie, and heart that define Little League.

His decades of involvement and selfless contributions have helped shape Par-Troy East into the vibrant, community-driven organization it is today. The league proudly recognized dePierro as not just a former council president and coach but as a cornerstone of the PTE family.