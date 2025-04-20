Sunday, April 20, 2025
Local News

Celebrate Earth Day with Parsippany-Troy Hills on April 26!

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — Join the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills for its annual Earth Day celebration on Saturday, April 26, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the corner of Rockaway Boulevard and Lake Shore Drive.

Pitch in for the planet and enjoy a morning of community, conservation, and environmental stewardship. Be sure to bring a reusable water bottle and wear sturdy shoes.

For more information, contact the Recreation Department at [email protected].

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
