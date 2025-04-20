Celebrate Earth Day with Parsippany-Troy Hills on April 26!

PARSIPPANY — Join the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills for its annual Earth Day celebration on Saturday, April 26, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the corner of Rockaway Boulevard and Lake Shore Drive.



Pitch in for the planet and enjoy a morning of community, conservation, and environmental stewardship. Be sure to bring a reusable water bottle and wear sturdy shoes.



For more information, contact the Recreation Department at [email protected].