Mayo Performing Arts Company to Present Musical Showcase at Parsippany Senior Center

Sunday, April 20, 2025
Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — The Mayo Performing Arts Company (MPAC) will present an evening of music and Broadway-style performances on Tuesday, April 22 at 7:00 p.m. at The Theatre at the Parsippany Senior Center, located at 1130 Knoll Road in Lake Hiawatha.

Open to the public, the event invites the community to enjoy the talents of a group of young performers, ages 12 to 18, who represent MPAC by performing musical numbers for nonprofits, hospitals, and charitable causes across New Jersey. A $10 suggested donation is encouraged to support their ongoing community outreach.

MPAC students have previously graced the stages of The White House, Radio City Music Hall, Madison Square Garden, Disney World, and even Broadway with Kristen Chenoweth. These young performers have also shared the MPAC stage with renowned artists such as Patti LuPone, Marvin Hamlisch, Vanessa Williams, Linda Eder, Foreigner, Brian Stokes-Mitchell, Kristen Chenoweth, Darren Criss, Sutton Foster, and many more.

For more information, call 973-263-7352.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
