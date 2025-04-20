Mayo Performing Arts Company to Present Musical Showcase at Parsippany Senior Center

PARSIPPANY — The Mayo Performing Arts Company (MPAC) will present an evening of music and Broadway-style performances on Tuesday, April 22 at 7:00 p.m. at The Theatre at the Parsippany Senior Center, located at 1130 Knoll Road in Lake Hiawatha.

Open to the public, the event invites the community to enjoy the talents of a group of young performers, ages 12 to 18, who represent MPAC by performing musical numbers for nonprofits, hospitals, and charitable causes across New Jersey. A $10 suggested donation is encouraged to support their ongoing community outreach.

MPAC students have previously graced the stages of The White House, Radio City Music Hall, Madison Square Garden, Disney World, and even Broadway with Kristen Chenoweth. These young performers have also shared the MPAC stage with renowned artists such as Patti LuPone, Marvin Hamlisch, Vanessa Williams, Linda Eder, Foreigner, Brian Stokes-Mitchell, Kristen Chenoweth, Darren Criss, Sutton Foster, and many more.

For more information, call 973-263-7352.