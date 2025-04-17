Thursday, April 17, 2025
ABC New Jersey Celebrates Grand Opening of Northern Office

By Frank L. Cahill
Samantha DeAlmeida Roman, President and CEO of ABC New Jersey, cuts the ribbon at the official grand opening of the organization’s new Northern New Jersey office in Morris Plains, joined by members, community leaders, and local officials.

PARSIPPANY — Associated Builders and Contractors New Jersey Chapter (ABC New Jersey) officially cut the ribbon on its new Northern New Jersey office at 51 Gibraltar Drive.

The multifunctional facility—designed for administrative and educational purposes—was unveiled by ABC members, local officials, and community partners during a celebratory event. The new space includes offices, classrooms, and a state-of-the-art apprenticeship training center to strengthen the region’s construction workforce.

“We’re incredibly proud to open our doors here in Parsippany,” said Samantha DeAlmeida Roman, President and CEO of ABC New Jersey. “Establishing a strong presence in Northern New Jersey has been a long-standing goal, and we couldn’t be more excited to provide this resource for our members and the broader community.”

The new location is designed to support ABC’s growing membership—more than 1,600 member companies nationwide—and the thousands of professionals working in construction and related fields. The space will host meetings, hands-on training, and events, and serve as a hub for community outreach programs, including a summer camp for middle school students and pre-apprentice education initiatives.

Evan Tarabocchia, ABC New Jersey Chapter Chairman and President of Imperial Flooring Systems, emphasized the importance of the expansion. “Having a permanent space in this region allows us to deepen our roots and better serve our members throughout Northern New Jersey,” he said.

The grand opening represents a significant milestone in ABC New Jersey’s mission to expand its footprint, support workforce development, and prepare the next generation of construction professionals.

This new Northern New Jersey office is a shining example of how public-private partnerships can create real opportunities for workforce development,” said Frank Cahill, Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce. “ABC New Jersey’s investment in training and education will have a lasting impact on our region, helping to prepare the next generation for meaningful careers in the construction industry.”

ABC New Jersey is part of a national association representing over 23,000 merit shop construction and construction-related firms. It is the most significant ABC chapter in the country, supporting firms across industrial and commercial sectors committed to safety, ethics, and workforce development.

For more information, visit abcnjc.org.

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
