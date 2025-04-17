CCM Foundation to Hold Annual Gala

MORRIS COUNTY — County College of Morris (CCM) invites the community to its Foundation’s Annual Gala, “One College, One Community, One Special Night,” to be held on Thursday, May 1, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., at the Park Avenue Club in Florham Park. This elegant, philanthropic event will support CCM students, programs, and initiatives, and celebrate dedicated community partners who have made, and continue to, a meaningful impact on CCM.

The special evening will kick off with culinary adventures, signature cocktails, and an immersive experience featuring a look into the future of CCM. A highlight of the evening will be a recognition ceremony honoring distinguished guests who have, and continue to, transform lives and strengthen the broader college community. Concluding the event will be a jazz performance by internationally recognized drummer Karl Latham & Friends, plus an array of desserts for all to enjoy.

2025 Honorees that will be recognized include:

Delta Dental of New Jersey — Philanthropy Award

Delta Dental of New Jersey is the state’s largest dental coverage provider. It first started offering dental programs in 1969. More than 55 years later, it now provides or administers dental coverage to more than 1.7 million people in New Jersey and Connecticut. Most recently, the Delta Dental of New Jersey Foundation, Inc., provided a $100,000 SMILE grant to support developing and implementing two forthcoming dental programs, Dental Assisting and Dental Hygiene, at CCM.

Senator Anthony M. Bucco, Senator Steve V. Oroho, Senator Joseph Pennacchio, and Senator Paul A. Sarlo (Center for Healthcare Professions Champions) — Community Partners Award

New Jersey State Senators Bucco, Oroho, Pennacchio, and Sarlo have been instrumental in helping to secure funding for the construction of the college’s new Center for Health Professions. Their combined efforts to support this new teaching facility align with CCM’s mission to provide an accessible, high-quality education while catalyzing positive change in our local community.

Dr. Aaron R. Fichtner, President of the New Jersey Council of County Colleges — Dr. Edward J. Yaw Leadership Award

The New Jersey Council of County Colleges (NJCCC), a nonprofit organization enshrined in state law, supports and strengthens the state’s 18 community colleges. Having been a champion for community colleges throughout his career, Fichtner began serving as President of NJCCC in 2018. CCM is proud to honor his years of support for our college.

Attend and Support CCM

Click here to purchase tickets and explore sponsorship opportunities. If you have questions, call the CCM Foundation office at (973) 328-5060.

The CCM Foundation is a nonprofit organization committed to strengthening the college and the broader Morris County community. By supporting CCM’s students, programs, and initiatives, the Foundation drives workforce development, innovation, and economic growth. CCM is vital to the region’s prosperity by supporting local businesses, healthcare, technology, and other essential industries. Investing in the CCM Foundation means investing in a stronger, more vibrant Morris County.