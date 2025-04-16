Saturday, April 26, 2025
Thousands to Step Out in Parsippany for PanCAN PurpleStride to Fight Pancreatic Cancer

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
834
Participants gather at GAF Headquarters in Parsippany for PurpleStride New Jersey, joining thousands nationwide in the walk to end pancreatic cancer. The April 26 event aims to raise $530,000 in support of patient services, research, and early detection efforts.

PARSIPPANY — On Saturday, April 26, at 8:00 a.m., Parsippany will once again become a hub of hope and determination as the New Jersey Affiliate of the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) hosts the annual PurpleStride New Jersey event at GAF Headquarters.

Residents from across the state are invited to take part in the ultimate walk to end pancreatic cancer, joining thousands nationwide in a powerful show of solidarity. PurpleStride New Jersey is one of nearly 60 walks happening simultaneously across the country as part of a significant national effort to raise awareness and critical funding for pancreatic cancer patients and their families.

The New Jersey event has set an ambitious fundraising goal of $530,000, contributing to PanCAN’s national goal of $17 million. All proceeds will support PanCAN’s free, personalized patient services, research initiatives, and early detection efforts, which aim to increase survival rates for one of the deadliest forms of cancer.

We can make a difference in the lives of pancreatic cancer patients nationally by taking action locally when we come together on April 26,” said Debbie Schupper, volunteer Affiliate Chair of PanCAN’s New Jersey Affiliate.

Pancreatic cancer remains the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States, with a five-year survival rate of just 13 percent. Recent losses of beloved public figures such as Alex Trebek, Willie Garson, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and John Lewis have brought national attention to the urgent need for more research and advocacy.

This year’s PurpleStride is generously supported by Leading National Partner Revolution Medicines, National Sponsors AbbVie and Ipsen, Regional Sponsor Nestle Health Science, and Community Champion Sponsors RWJBarnabas Health and Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, among other local supporters.

Participation is free, but registration is required.
To register, donate, or learn more about the event, click here.

For more information about the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network’s mission, visit www.pancan.org.

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
