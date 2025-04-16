Discover the Luxury of 34 W Shore Rd, Mountain Lakes, NJ: A Dream Lakefront Home

Nestled in the picturesque community of Mountain Lakes, New Jersey, 34 West Shore Road is more than just a home; it’s a lifestyle. This grand residence, built in 2021, offers unparalleled luxury, comfort, and convenience, making it the perfect haven for everyone, including a multigenerational family.

Spacious Elegance on the Lake

This architectural masterpiece boasts an impressive 10,000 square feet of living space, strategically designed to maximize comfort and utility. With seven generously sized bedrooms and eight full baths, each family member will find their private retreat. Large windows throughout most of the home invite nature inside, offering breathtaking views of the lake and surrounding greenery. The open concept design ensures seamless flow between living spaces, which is ideal for intimate family gatherings and grand celebrations.

Modern Amenities and High-End Finishes

The home is equipped with a state-of-the-art kitchen featuring high-end appliances, perfect for culinary enthusiasts. The three-car garage provides ample space for vehicles and storage, ensuring clutter-free living. Every detail of the home speaks to its quality and craftsmanship.

A Prime Location with Top-Rated Schools

Location is key, and 34 W Shore Rd delivers on all fronts. Families will appreciate the proximity to top-rated schools, ensuring the best educational opportunities for children. For those commuting to New York City, convenient transportation links make travel straightforward, allowing you to enjoy the tranquility of suburban life without sacrificing the city’s vibrancy.

Endless Recreation and Natural Beauty

The property offers a unique opportunity to engage in various lake activities year-round on stunning Crystal Lake. Whether kayaking in the summer or ice skating in the winter, the lake is a constant source of recreation and relaxation. The proximity to Tourne County Park provides even more options for outdoor adventures, including hiking, biking, and picnicking.

A Rare Opportunity for Multigenerational Families

This home is not just a residence; it’s a rare opportunity for multigenerational families to live under one roof while maintaining personal space and privacy. The thoughtful layout accommodates various family dynamics, providing spaces where generations can create cherished memories.

In summary, 34 W Shore Rd is a dream come true for those seeking a luxurious, spacious, and versatile home in a prime location. With its exceptional amenities, beautiful setting, and convenient access to essential services, it promises a life of comfort and joy for years to come.

Text, call, or email Listing Agent Mary Menard for a private tour. 973-879-2860 or [email protected]. You won’t regret it! www.34WShoreRd.com