County of Morris Announces Major Employers for 2025

MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Office of Planning and Preservation has posted the results of its survey of major employers in Morris County by full-time employment to the Data and Statistics page of its website. This survey includes employers with 500 or more full-time employees. The information is based on survey responses and may not include all major employers.

Employer & Full-Time Employees:

Atlantic Health System 10,581

Picatinny Arsenal 6,200

Novartis 6,178

Barclays 4,320

ADP 2,600

Accenture* 2,134

PricewaterhouseCoopers 1,911

Bayer 1,730

Cigna 1,629

Deloitte & Touche 1,627

Saint Clare’s Health 1,553

County of Morris 1,484

UPS 1,431

Greystone Park Psychiatric Hospital 1,205

Mondelēz International 1,092

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries 1,056

Reckitt Benckiser 1,000

BASF 943

Zoetis 922

Howmet Aerospace 860

GAF 859

Tiffany & Co. 794

MetLife 733

Ferring Pharmaceuticals 693

Wyndham Hotels and Resorts 628

Lincoln Park Care Center 552

