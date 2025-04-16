Thursday, April 17, 2025
County of Morris Announces Major Employers for 2025

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Teva Pharmaceuticals' offices at 400 Interpace Parkway in Parsippany – a modern, glass-fronted corporate campus located in the heart of Morris County’s business district.

MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Office of Planning and Preservation has posted the results of its survey of major employers in Morris County by full-time employment to the Data and Statistics page of its website. This survey includes employers with 500 or more full-time employees. The information is based on survey responses and may not include all major employers.

Employer & Full-Time Employees:

  • Atlantic Health System 10,581
  • Picatinny Arsenal 6,200
  • Novartis 6,178
  • Barclays 4,320
  • ADP 2,600
  • Accenture* 2,134
  • PricewaterhouseCoopers 1,911
  • Bayer 1,730
  • Cigna 1,629
  • Deloitte & Touche 1,627
  • Saint Clare’s Health 1,553
  • County of Morris 1,484
  • UPS 1,431
  • Greystone Park Psychiatric Hospital 1,205
  • Mondelēz International 1,092
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries 1,056
  • Reckitt Benckiser 1,000
  • BASF 943
  • Zoetis 922
  • Howmet Aerospace 860
  • GAF 859
  • Tiffany & Co. 794
  • MetLife 733
  • Ferring Pharmaceuticals 693
  • Wyndham Hotels and Resorts 628
  • Lincoln Park Care Center 552

About the Morris County Office of Planning & Preservation

We provide staff to the Morris County Planning Board and are responsible for programs that preserve farmland, open space, historic resources, assist in the buyout of flood-prone residential properties, and fund trail construction projects. We also:

  • Develop a county master plan, review subdivisions of land and site plans, advise commissioners on planning matters, and provide information for individual citizens, industries, public service groups, and government officials
  • Maintains aerial photographs of the county and acts as the depository for U.S. Census data
  • Manage the various and diverse planning-related programs conducted by the County
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

