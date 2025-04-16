County of Morris Announces Major Employers for 2025

MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Office of Planning and Preservation has posted the results of its survey of major employers in Morris County by full-time employment to the Data and Statistics page of its website. This survey includes employers with 500 or more full-time employees. The information is based on survey responses and may not include all major employers.
Employer & Full-Time Employees:
- Atlantic Health System 10,581
- Picatinny Arsenal 6,200
- Novartis 6,178
- Barclays 4,320
- ADP 2,600
- Accenture* 2,134
- PricewaterhouseCoopers 1,911
- Bayer 1,730
- Cigna 1,629
- Deloitte & Touche 1,627
- Saint Clare’s Health 1,553
- County of Morris 1,484
- UPS 1,431
- Greystone Park Psychiatric Hospital 1,205
- Mondelēz International 1,092
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries 1,056
- Reckitt Benckiser 1,000
- BASF 943
- Zoetis 922
- Howmet Aerospace 860
- GAF 859
- Tiffany & Co. 794
- MetLife 733
- Ferring Pharmaceuticals 693
- Wyndham Hotels and Resorts 628
- Lincoln Park Care Center 552
About the Morris County Office of Planning & Preservation
We provide staff to the Morris County Planning Board and are responsible for programs that preserve farmland, open space, historic resources, assist in the buyout of flood-prone residential properties, and fund trail construction projects. We also:
- Develop a county master plan, review subdivisions of land and site plans, advise commissioners on planning matters, and provide information for individual citizens, industries, public service groups, and government officials
- Maintains aerial photographs of the county and acts as the depository for U.S. Census data
- Manage the various and diverse planning-related programs conducted by the County