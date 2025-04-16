Brewing Connections: Parsippany Police and Residents Unite Over Coffee at M&T Bank

PARSIPPANY — On Tuesday, April 15, 2025, the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department welcomed community members for a cup of coffee and casual conversation during its Coffee with a Cop event, held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at M&T Bank, located at 240 Baldwin Road in Parsippany.

The event allowed residents to connect with local officers in a relaxed, informal setting—free of speeches or set agendas. Attendees were encouraged to ask questions, share concerns, and get to know the officers who serve and protect their neighborhoods.

“Coffee with a Cop is an excellent way to build meaningful connections between our local officers and the community we proudly serve,” said Jennifer Peel, Vice President and Senior Branch Manager of M&T Bank.

“We want the public to feel comfortable coming to us with their concerns or just to chat,” said Remo D’Alessandro, Community Relations Officer.. “These events help break down barriers and build relationships between officers and the people they serve.”

Coffee with a Cop is part of a national initiative focused on strengthening trust and communication between law enforcement and the communities they serve. Events like this offer a platform for open dialogue about public safety, quality of life, and collaborative efforts to keep Parsippany safe.

Attending residents enjoyed a warm cup of coffee and meaningful conversations with their local police officers.