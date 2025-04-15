Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Parsippany Council Introduces 2025 Budget, Approves $5.2M Bond for Water Treatment Facility

Councilman Justin Musella, Council Vice President Frank Neglia, Councilwoman Judy Hernandez, Council President Paul Carifi, Jr., and Councilman Matt McGrath

PARSIPPANY—The Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council will hold its Regular Meeting on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, at Town Hall. The meeting will begin at 7:00 p.m.

Click here to download the agenda.

Among the highlights on the agenda:

Ordinance for Final Adoption (Second Reading):

  • Ordinance 2025:03 – Exceeding the municipal budget appropriation limits and establishing a CAP bank for CY 2025.

2025 Budget Introduction:

  • Resolution R2025-0096 – Introduction of the 2025 Municipal Budget.

Consent Agenda Resolutions:

  • R2025-089 – Approves retaining wall in Township right-of-way.
  • R2025-090 – TWA permit application recommendation to NJDEP.
  • R2025-091 – Continued funding for litigation on affordable housing mandates.
  • R2025-092 – Contract award for 2025 fireworks display.
  • R2025-093 – Historic preservation easement amendment for Craftsman Farms.
  • R2025-094 – Jefferson Road improvements contract award.
  • R2025-095 – Use of competitive contracting for police accreditation and training.

Minutes Approval:

  • Approval of meeting minutes from March 4, 18, and 25, 2025.

Ordinances Introduced (First Reading):

  • 2025:04 – Amendment to Bond Ordinance 2023:18.
  • 2025:05 – $5.2M bond for Public Well 20-R treatment facility construction.
  • 2025:06 – Acquisition of sewer access easements.
  • 2025:07 – Amendment to Chapter 329 on sewer connections.
  • 2025:08 – Amendment to Chapter 430 on zoning.

Non-Consent Resolution:

  • R2025-097 – Contract for repair of Raw Sewage Pump #4.

Financial Matters:

  • Payroll (April 25, 2025): Estimated at $1,650,000.00
  • Bills List (as of April 15, 2025): $1,569,418.34

Adequate notice of this meeting has been provided in accordance with the requirements of the Open Public Meetings Law by filing the notice in the Office of the Township Clerk and by posting the meeting notice on the bulletin board at the Municipal Building on December 2, 2024, where it has remained posted since that date. A legal notice appeared in the Daily Record and the Newark Star-Ledger on December 6, 2024. 

Mayor James Barberio
Council President Paul Carifi, Jr.
Council Vice President Frank Neglia
Councilman Justin Musella
Councilman Matt McGrath
Councilwoman Judy Hernandez

