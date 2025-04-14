Tuesday, April 15, 2025
HomeLocal NewsParsippany to Host Presentation on Protecting Senior Assets
Local News

Parsippany to Host Presentation on Protecting Senior Assets

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
1752
Learn How to Protect Your Assets as You Age,

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills invite residents to an important seminar, “Learn How to Protect Your Assets as You Age,” presented by Robert A. Bernstein, Esq., on Wednesday, May 14, at 10:30 a.m. at the Parsippany Senior Center, located at 1130 Knoll Road, Lake Hiawatha (Boonton if GPS-ing).

With over 35 years of experience in Elder Law, Estate Administration, Trusts and Estate Planning, and Special Needs Planning, Mr. Bernstein will address critical issues that arise with aging. His presentation will offer insight into protecting a healthy spouse when the other becomes ill, strategies for asset transfer, and the implications of outdated legal documents.

The seminar will cover:

  • Steps to prevent asset erosion due to long-term illness or care
  • Timing of asset transfers
  • Importance of Wills, Powers of Attorney, and Health Care Proxies
  • Guidance on Advance Medical Directives

This session is highly relevant for anyone concerned about preserving assets—for themselves or aging parents—amid growing healthcare and estate planning challenges.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Demolition Marks the End of an Era: Tomac Motor Inn’s 30-Room Legacy Fades, Leaving Only a Crumbling Facade on Route 10
Next article
Parsippany Library Debuts Coffee Nook, Courtesy of the Friends of the Library
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »