Parsippany to Host Presentation on Protecting Senior Assets

PARSIPPANY — The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills invite residents to an important seminar, “Learn How to Protect Your Assets as You Age,” presented by Robert A. Bernstein, Esq., on Wednesday, May 14, at 10:30 a.m. at the Parsippany Senior Center, located at 1130 Knoll Road, Lake Hiawatha (Boonton if GPS-ing).

With over 35 years of experience in Elder Law, Estate Administration, Trusts and Estate Planning, and Special Needs Planning, Mr. Bernstein will address critical issues that arise with aging. His presentation will offer insight into protecting a healthy spouse when the other becomes ill, strategies for asset transfer, and the implications of outdated legal documents.

The seminar will cover:

Steps to prevent asset erosion due to long-term illness or care

Timing of asset transfers

Importance of Wills, Powers of Attorney, and Health Care Proxies

Guidance on Advance Medical Directives

This session is highly relevant for anyone concerned about preserving assets—for themselves or aging parents—amid growing healthcare and estate planning challenges.