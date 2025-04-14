Monday, April 14, 2025
HomeBusiness NewsDemolition Marks the End of an Era: Tomac Motor Inn's 30-Room Legacy...
Business NewsLocal News

Demolition Marks the End of an Era: Tomac Motor Inn’s 30-Room Legacy Fades, Leaving Only a Crumbling Facade on Route 10

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
876
The closed Tomac Motor Inn is currently being demolished

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — The Tomac Motor Inn was recently demolished, leaving behind only its fading facade — a final echo of what once stood along Route 10.

There are no publicly announced plans to redevelop the former Tomac Motor Inn property located at 2100 Route 10 in Parsippany. Although the motel has permanently closed, no formal proposals or approvals for new construction or reuse of the site have been submitted.

Its rooms are gone, its sign dimmed—only the facade of the Tomac Motor Inn still lingers.

While neighboring communities like Morristown are seeing notable redevelopment—such as mixed-use projects near the NJ Transit station—there are no indications that similar efforts are in progress for the Tomac Motor Inn site.

A few years ago, a national hotel chain with restaurant amenities submitted plans to redevelop the site. However, the proposal met with significant opposition from local residents, ultimately stalling any forward movement.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Rainbow Lakes Fire Company Mourns the Loss of Former Chief Robert Bejarano
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »