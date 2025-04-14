Demolition Marks the End of an Era: Tomac Motor Inn’s 30-Room Legacy Fades, Leaving Only a Crumbling Facade on Route 10

PARSIPPANY — The Tomac Motor Inn was recently demolished, leaving behind only its fading facade — a final echo of what once stood along Route 10.

There are no publicly announced plans to redevelop the former Tomac Motor Inn property located at 2100 Route 10 in Parsippany. Although the motel has permanently closed, no formal proposals or approvals for new construction or reuse of the site have been submitted.

Its rooms are gone, its sign dimmed—only the facade of the Tomac Motor Inn still lingers.

While neighboring communities like Morristown are seeing notable redevelopment—such as mixed-use projects near the NJ Transit station—there are no indications that similar efforts are in progress for the Tomac Motor Inn site.

A few years ago, a national hotel chain with restaurant amenities submitted plans to redevelop the site. However, the proposal met with significant opposition from local residents, ultimately stalling any forward movement.