Friday, April 11, 2025
Hear Here, LLC to Manage 2025 Parsippany Farmers Market Season

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Vibrant community spirit returns as the Parsippany Farmers Market kicks off its 2025 season at Veteran Memorial Park, now managed by Hear Here, LLC.

PARSIPPANY — The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills is pleased to announce that Hear Here, LLC will manage the 2025 Parsippany Farmers Market, bringing a fresh approach to this long-standing community favorite.

The market will be held every Friday from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., beginning June 7 and running through September 12, at Veteran Memorial Park on Route 46 East.

Residents and visitors can expect a diverse mix of vendors offering fresh produce, artisan goods, specialty products, and more. The market provides a valuable opportunity to support local businesses while fostering a sense of community and connection.

Hear Here, LLC brings experience in event management and community engagement and is committed to enhancing the overall market experience for vendors and customers.

Vendor applications are currently open. Interested parties are encouraged to email [email protected] or apply directly online at www.hearhereevents.com.

For updates and information throughout the season, follow the Parsippany Farmers Market on social media or visit the above website.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
