Hear Here, LLC to Manage 2025 Parsippany Farmers Market Season

PARSIPPANY — The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills is pleased to announce that Hear Here, LLC will manage the 2025 Parsippany Farmers Market, bringing a fresh approach to this long-standing community favorite.

The market will be held every Friday from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., beginning June 7 and running through September 12, at Veteran Memorial Park on Route 46 East.

Residents and visitors can expect a diverse mix of vendors offering fresh produce, artisan goods, specialty products, and more. The market provides a valuable opportunity to support local businesses while fostering a sense of community and connection.

Hear Here, LLC brings experience in event management and community engagement and is committed to enhancing the overall market experience for vendors and customers.

Vendor applications are currently open. Interested parties are encouraged to email [email protected] or apply directly online at www.hearhereevents.com.

For updates and information throughout the season, follow the Parsippany Farmers Market on social media or visit the above website.