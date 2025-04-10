Friday, April 11, 2025
Letter to the Editor: Solutions Oriented Leadership: Supporting Councilman Musella

Letters to the Editor
By Letters to the Editor
Dear Editor:

With the upcoming Republican Party’s contested spot for mayor, I wanted to explain why I am switching my vote from Mayor Barberio to Councilman Musella.

About six months ago, I complained to the mayor and his staff about the dead streetlights on many street corners in Lower Lake Hiawatha and the offensive absence of an American Flag at Lake Hiawatha Park! 

I went to his office many times, was rudely told that he wasn’t there, and then walked by me like he couldn’t be bothered! I got excuse after excuse for why they couldn’t help me. Finally, I decided to try a different route and contacted Justin for help. To my surprise, he came out the next day and immediately got to work by getting JCPL and the town on the phone. Within a week, all issues were resolved, and I now proudly see the American Flag that should ALWAYS be there.

Under Mayor Barberio’s watch, Town Hall has suffered from a culture of carelessness and laziness. Our town doesn’t look good, many people don’t take pride in their property and the town hall makes you feel like you work for them when it should be the other way around. 

I will vote for Councilman Musella because I believe Lake Hiawatha will be made great again by his aggressive focus on solutions for the people of our community!

Long-Time Lake Hiawatha Resident & Republican,
Harold Marschell

Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts.
