Robert (Bob) Charles Garofalo, 91, Respected Attorney and Developer Who Shaped Parsippany’s Landscape, Passes Away Peacefully Surrounded by Family

Robert (Bob) Charles Garofalo, a successful and highly respected attorney and developer from Brielle, NJ, passed away peacefully at 91, surrounded by his wife and family. Bob is survived by his devoted wife of nearly 65 years, Nina (Annette) Garofalo; son Robert C. Garofalo; daughter Gabrielle Garofalo; adoring grandchildren Luca Constantinos Chokas Garofalo; Micaella Chokas Garofalo; step-grandson David A. Chokas; and Andrew P. Chokas.

Born in Newark in 1934 to Italian immigrant parents, Bob grew up alongside his twin sister Joyce and older brother James in Bloomfield. He attended Bloomfield High School and then went to Gettysburg for college, ultimately receiving his law degree from Rutgers Law. In 1960, he married his true love, Nina, and together, they built a beautiful life, settling in Glen Ridge to raise their children.

A devoted husband, highly engaged father, and loving Pop Pop, Bob was also a trusted confidant to his nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and strangers. Bob’s generosity spans far and wide, leaving a legacy of love and kindness. An avid fan of The New York Times games—such as Scrabble, Wordle, Crosswords, and Connections—his sharp intellect was one of his most defining traits. Bob had a deep connection to his Italian heritage, flying to Italy with family and friends to explore his passion for great food while enjoying his summers at the Jersey Shore. Bob’s home and garden were his sanctuary, where he meticulously planned every plant, fern, and season’s new annuals.

Bob was actively practicing law right up until just days before his passing. His distinguished legal career centered in Morris County, where he first served as Parsippany’s township attorney under former Mayor Henry Luther. Even after Luther’s tenure, Bob remained in Parsippany, representing prominent developers on large-scale, high-profile projects with his firm, most recently Garofalo, O’Neill & Ruggierio. Notably, he was the lead attorney for Edward Mosberg on the then-controversial Glenmont Commons Project and, more recently, played a central role in the Parq Parsippany Project. His dedication to his work extended to his unwavering representation of new Hindi temples in Parsippany, often involving litigation. It is estimated that no single individual has had a greater impact on housing development in Parsippany than Bob.

A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Cycle for Survival in his honor. Make checks payable to:

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center | Team Positivity

Memo: Team Positivity in Memoriam for Robert C. Garofalo

Mail to:

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Cycle for Survival

P.O. Box 27432

New York, NY 10087-7432