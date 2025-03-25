Letter to the Editor: Preserving Parsippany

Dear Editor:

I have lived in Parsippany, NJ for 40 years. I never thought I would see a zoning application for a 29-unit apartment building asking to be constructed on a temple parking lot next to pristine wetlands on South Beverwyck Road. The zoning meeting for this application is scheduled to be held at Parsippany High School on April 2, 2025, at 7:15 p.m.

There are many big problems with this application. I have listed a few below:

• The parking lot in this proposed development is insufficient for its current use. When religious services are in session, it causes massive traffic problems. Any development removing parking spaces will cause additional significant traffic that negatively impacts the nearby residents and the community. This group should move to another location that is large enough to support their congregation. The current parking is insufficient at best, and I wonder if the fire regulations for its current occupancy are being followed.

• We get our water from an underground aquifer. Building on or near wetlands degrades the quality of our water supply.

• Troy Meadows is a source of many endangered and protected species. This includes the blue-spotted salamander, the bog turtle, and the red-headed woodpecker. Also, this property has deer, fox, wild turkeys, and other wildlife. Any development next to Troy Meadows negatively impacts these species. Parsippany is lucky to have this unusual property.

• If a parking lot can be turned into apartments, then zoning requirements have little meaning, and any business or resident can do so in any part of our town.

Zoning laws, assessment by the zoning committee, and guidance from the mayor and town council are important for everyone living in Parsippany. If our township leaders allow development on parking lots next to pristine wetlands, the town’s leadership will fail our community.

Parsippany leadership’s feelings on this proposed development need to be known and considered when we vote for a new mayor and town council members in the upcoming elections.

Please attend the April 2, 2025 meeting and express your support for protecting our Parsippany wetlands, water supply, and neighborhoods from traffic congestion.





Jackie Puglis