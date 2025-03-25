Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Employment Horizons Presents a Taste of Spring

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Guests enjoyed delicious bites and sips at the 2024 Taste of Spring—mark your calendars for the 2025 event and be part of this flavorful celebration supporting Employment Horizons' Culinary Arts Training Program!

MORRIS COUNTY — Enjoy an evening of culinary delights on April 9 as Employment Horizons hosts its annual A Taste of Spring event at the Birchwood Manor in Whippany. This lively celebration of spring features small plates and tastings from nearly twenty local restaurants and breweries, including Rod’s Steak & Seafood Grille, Central Taqueria, Hibiscus Island Grille, Double Tap Brewing, and Enjou Chocolat. Tickets must be purchased in advance; early reservation is recommended, as seating is limited.

The event will feature an open bar, passed hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction, and a 50/50 raffle. Proceeds benefit the Culinary Arts Training Program at Employment Horizons, the premier not-for-profit agency providing comprehensive job training and placement services to people with disabilities and other barriers to employment in the greater Morris County area. The Culinary Arts Training Program was founded in 2011. The organization’s on-site cafeteria, Café Horizons, provides a unique hands-on experience. At the same time, its new comprehensive 10-week program teaches culinary fundamentals such as food safety and customer service skills with daily preparation modules in various cuisines so that participants gain the skills and confidence to obtain community-based employment in food service roles.

To purchase tickets or for more information about the event or Employment Horizons, visit http://www.ehorizons.org or contact Karen Rynearson at (973) 538-8822 ext. 228 or krynearson@ehorizons.org.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
