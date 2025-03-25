Tuesday, March 25, 2025
New Leadership for Parsippany: Pulkit Desai for Mayor, Matt Kavanagh & Diya Patel for Council

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Matt Kavanagh for Council, Pulkit Desai for Mayor, and Diya Patel for Council

PARSIPPANY — Three candidates committed to Parsippany’s future have launched their campaign to reinvigorate our local government and free our community from the bitter feuds stalling action.

With a demonstrated commitment to community and transparency, Pulkit Desai is announcing his candidacy for Mayor, joined by Council candidates Matt Kavanagh and Diya Patel. United by a shared vision and passion, this team is ready to lead Parsippany out of Town Hall’s current mess.

Pulkit Desai for Mayor
Pulkit Desai, a proud Marine Corps veteran, has already built a reputation for executive leadership as the President of the Lake Parsippany Property Owner’s Association. A cybersecurity expert experienced in the threats of the 21st century, Pulkit’s leadership is defined by public safety, a firm hand on finances, transparency with residents, and collaboration with all who call this community home.

His pragmatism has resulted in the lake association’s first audit, the first-ever focus on publishing budget vs. actual figures, and the reduction of members’ arrears by two-thirds in a few short years. That is exactly the type of governance we’ll bring to Parsippany.

Pulkit Desai delivers results. As your Mayor, he’ll deliver fiscal responsibility, infrastructure improvements, a public safety focus, and true transparency on development proposals. His office won’t focus on political rivals or power plays. He’s not part of that mess. Pulkit wants to be Mayor for you.

Matt Kavanagh for Council
Matt Kavanagh, a proud Navy veteran and the volunteer leader of Parsippany’s Green Team, is running for Council. Matt graduated from the US Naval Academy with a degree in Weapon Systems Engineering. With over 15 years of experience in renewable energy, he has volunteered his time and experience to Parsippany. He also volunteers his time as a coach with the Parsippany Soccer Club.

Matt has led the acquisition of countless grants for a more environmentally and fiscally sustainable Parsippany. But this administration has abandoned and unused much of the funding acquired while taxes went up.

Matt Kavanagh knows what it’s like to do good for your community and be brushed off by the powers that be. As your Councilman, he’ll deliver action over words.

Diya Patel for Council
Diya Patel, a Parsippany native whose passion is inseparable from the community she calls home, is running for Council. Born to immigrant parents who built roots here in town, Diya is now pursuing a JD at Pace University and interning with a judge. A PHHS graduate, Diya earned her bachelor’s degree, cum laude, in political science and criminal justice from the University of Scranton, where she interned for the Mayor of Scranton.

Now, she’s determined to give back to Parsippany by planning for our long-term future rather than clinging to outdated practices.

As your Councilwoman, Diya Patel will work to ensure that our local government prioritizes innovative, community-focused solutions. She will honor the sacrifices of families like hers and secure a prosperous, sustainable future for all who call Parsippany home.

They are asking for your vote in the June 10 Democratic primary and the November 4 general election.

“Pulkit, Matt, and Diya represent three generations of Parsippany and three generations of demonstrated public service,” stated Parsippany Democratic Committee Chair Matt Clarkin, who endorsed the ticket. “Our long-term future will be secure with these community leaders at the helm.”

Together, this team will refocus town hall on what you pay it to do: serve. Drama is this administration’s useful tool to distract from tax hikes and overdevelopment. But the people of this community see through it. We already have political theater, tax breaks for developers, and crumbling infrastructure. If you want your elected officials focused on your tax dollars, neighborhood, roads, and safety, then this is your ticket.

“Our vision for Parsippany is to make local government work for residents again,” said Pulkit Desai. “We are not running to hold an office—we are championing collaboration, accountability, and solving the problems of our neighbors. With my fellow veteran Matt’s experience in sustainable operations and Diya’s fresh perspective on our long-term future, we are ready to make Town Hall work for you. That’s why we ask for your vote in this year’s election.”

